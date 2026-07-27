Elon Musk attacks Anne Hathaway after her 2018 equality speech resurfaces, ‘She has a little bird brain’

Elon Musk slammed Anne Hathaway after a video of her speech at the September 2018 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner resurfaced. In the clip, Hathaway addressed “ladies, gentlemen and gentlethem,” saying that there should be a destruction of myths where gayness, transgender identities, and other races orbit straightness, cisgender, and whiteness. Elon Musk attacks Anne Hathaway after her 2018 equality speech resurfaces (REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo, photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP )

“With the exception of being a cisgender male, everything about how I was born has put me at the center of a damaging and widely accepted myth. The myth is that gayness orbits around straightness, transgender orbits around cisgender, and that all races orbit around whiteness. And it is a myth that keeps money and power in the hands of a few instead of being invested in the lives of the free,” Hathaway said in her speech, adding that she rejects this myth.

‘She has a little bird brain’ Musk, who has publicly criticized Hathaway’s latest project, The Odyssey, took multiple jabs at Hathaway after the clip surfaced.

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“She’s just reading the script someone else wrote. No critical thinking is happening here at all,” he wrote on X.

“She’s just a marionette. Whoever wrote her speech is the real douchebag,” another comment by Musk reads.

“She has a little bird brain,” Musk further wrote.

Another comment reads, “She just says the words Hollywood tells her to say. There are no internal thoughts of her own.”

Musk has been voicing his issues with Christopher Nolan’s casting decisions in The Odyssey, which stars Hathaway. Last week, he wrote on X, “Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer”.

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Musk even re-posted abusive language aimed at Black actor Lupita Nyong’o and trans actor Elliot Page as Sinon, suggesting that Nolan just wants to grab all the awards and has lost his integrity.

Nyong’o responded to the criticism during an interview with Elle, saying, “Our cast is representative of the world. I’m not spending my time thinking of a defence. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not.”