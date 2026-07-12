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    ‘Stole all of Apple’s phone technology’: Inside fresh Elon Musk-Sam Altman feud, SpaceX CEO's ‘parole officer’ jab

    A fresh Elon Musk-Sam Altman feud has taken social media by storm after the Tesla boss accused the OpenAI CEO of “scamming” people in an X post.

    Published on: Jul 12, 2026, 06:03:38 IST
    By Sumanti Sen
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    A fresh Elon Musk-Sam Altman feud has taken social media by storm after the Tesla boss accused the OpenAI CEO of “scamming” people in an X post. Musk’s post also comes at a time when Apple filed a trade secret lawsuit against OpenAI. Musk’s recent jab at Altman is part of a long-running dispute.

    Inside fresh Elon Musk-Sam Altman feud, SpaceX CEO's ‘parole officer’ jab (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP, REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo )
    Inside fresh Elon Musk-Sam Altman feud, SpaceX CEO's ‘parole officer’ jab (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP, REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo )

    The feud comes as OpenAI faces a new legal battle, with Apple accusing the AI firm of misusing confidential information related to its future hardware products. Musk’s recent jab at Altman has gained widespread attention because of its timing; the SpaceX CEO has repeatedly questioned OpenAI’s leadership and business practices in the past.

    Also Read | Candace Owens says Elon Musk, Sam Altman are ‘hybrid,’ suggests they aren't humans, 'It's something in the eyes…'

    What Elon Musk and Sam Altman said

    Must shared an X post by the account DogeDesigner, which says, “Elon Musk warned the world about Scam Altman. Now everyone is finding out why.”

    Reposting it, Musk wrote of Altman, “He takes scamming to a whole new level”.

    Altman soon fired back, telling Musk, “homeboy you're the one sellling public market investors on short-term space datacenters,” referring to orbital data centers Musk has championed and plans on launching as a solution to AI energy limitations on Earth.

    Also Read | OpenAI's Sam Altman proposes giving Trump administration 5% equity stake: Report

    Musk then replied, “We start flying them next year. Maybe you can come see them if your parole officer approves. After stealing an open source AI charity, you then stole all of Apple’s phone technology! Wow. What do you plan for an encore? That’s tough to beat.”

    Altman recently also suggested that one of his company’s latest AI models, 5.6 Sol, was the “best model in the world right now,” taking a jab at Musk after he accused him of scamming users. Altman wrote on X, “there are a lot of benchmarks that suggest 5.6 sol is the best model in the world right now, but the most reliable way to tell is that elon is obsessed with me again”.

    • Sumanti Sen
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sumanti Sen

      Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More

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    Home/World News/Us News/‘Stole All Of Apple’s Phone Technology’: Inside Fresh Elon Musk-Sam Altman Feud, SpaceX CEO's ‘parole Officer’ Jab
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