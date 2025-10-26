Candace Owens says Elon Musk, Sam Altman are ‘hybrid,’ suggests they aren't humans, 'It's something in the eyes…'

A video doing the rounds on social media shows Candace Owens saying she does not think Elon Musk, Sam Altman, or Peter Thiel are humans. She said that she sees something strange in their eyes, adding that she is not sure they even bleed. Candace Owens says Elon Musk, Sam Altman are ‘hybrid,’ suggests they aren't humans (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)(REUTERS)

‘I've always known it was demonic’

“I'm telling you, I don't even think people are human. Like, I look at Elon Musk and Sam Altman and Peter Thiel, and I'm pretty sure they're hybrid. You know what I mean? Like, they just look like an Apple software that I should be able to download at night, you know? Like, my phone's getting an update or something,” Owens bizarrely claimed in a video doing the rounds on X.

She added, “It's something in the eyes. Like, I don't know. I'm like, I don't know if I stabbed you if you bleed, you know? I'm not going to stab them, but I don't know if they bleed all the way. I think a battery would fall out. You know what I mean? And I just get that sense. I've always known it was demonic.”

Candace said these people are “using science and this idea of technology and this idea of transforming society for the better to indoctrinate us into accepting this.” “And it's wrong and it's backwards. And the main component of all of this is psychology, right? They're able to do it because of psychology, making you think that society has gotten better,” she added.

Owens went on to say that people are forced to accept that Musk is a genius because “all the writers who are obviously indoctrinated into the occult are telling us that this is the next person that we should worship.” “The establishment of Hollywood, it was all cults," she further said.

She added, “So at the same time that they're summoning demons, they are making us all believe that faith is not real. And that has been, I think, the greatest trick that the devil ever played, right, is making people think they didn't exist and making people atheist, making people believe that there's nothing, like you're here for a moment in time because then it allows them to further tether us to their reality and to their God, which is money, right? Well, if you truly knew and believed, like I do, I actually know that this is not it. Like I know this is not it.”