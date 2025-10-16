Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
Sam Altman hits back after criticism over ChatGPT’s ‘adult model’ plan: ‘We are not the elected moral police’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 04:36 am IST

Sam Altman tweeted about restricting ChatGPT regulations for teenagers but loosening them for some adults.

Sam Altman has broken silence after receiving criticism, backlash, and ridicule over ChatGPT's ‘adult model’ plan. In a tweet, he shared about the company’s plan to tighten the rules of AI chatbots for teenagers but loosen them for some adults. He also shared more details about the upcoming changes to ChatGPT.

Sam Altman’s announcement about ChatGPT’s ‘adult model’ plan created a chatter among people. (REUTERS)

“Ok this tweet about upcoming changes to ChatGPT blew up on the erotica point much more than I thought it was going to! It was meant to be just one example of us allowing more user freedom for adults. Here is an effort to better communicate it,” Altman wrote.

The OpenAI head revealed plans about prioritising “safety over privacy and freedom for teenagers,” adding that the company is not planning to change its strict policies regarding mental health. “This is a new and powerful technology, and we believe minors need significant protection.”

While addressing the “erotica” point from his earlier tweet, he said that the company cares “about the principle of treating adult users like adults.”

However, he clarified that these changes won’t “apply across the board” and the company will “treat users who are having mental health crises very differently from users who are not.”

He concluded by tweeting, “But we are not the elected moral police of the world. In the same way that society differentiates other appropriate boundaries (R-rated movies, for example) we want to do a similar thing here.”

What did Sam Altman say about the “adult mode”?

In a previous post, he shared about changing regulations which made ChatGPT “less useful/enjoyable to many users.” In his tweet he also mentioned, “In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults.”

Follow Us On