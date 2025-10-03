Sam Altman ‘steals’ Studio Ghibli art in Sora 2 AI clip. Internet divided

A newly surfaced AI-generated video featuring OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has captured widespread attention on social media. The clip was created using Sora 2, an AI video-generation tool unveiled by OpenAI earlier this week, and has quickly become a talking point for its surreal yet comedic tone. An AI video of Sam Altman ‘stealing’ Studio Ghibli art went viral.(X/@PJaccetturo)

The video, shared on X by Genre AI’s chief executive PJ Ace, shows Altman recording himself in a mock Studio Ghibli office. He can be heard saying, “Japan is so cool, I’m taking these,” before grabbing co-founder Hayao Miyazaki’s artwork from a desk. The exaggerated sequence then cuts to Miyazaki chasing him down a hallway, heightening the parody.

Check out the clip here:

PJ Ace captioned the video with, “Lmao, Sam Altman stealing art from Miyazaki in the Studio Ghibli HQ. Sora 2 is wilddddddd.” In a follow-up post, he added: “Credit to my buddy Albert Bozesan who posted this in our group chat. OpenAI may just win the AI race (and win hearts and minds) because of all the insane memes to stem from this.”

Online reactions highlight humour and concern

The video’s popularity has been fuelled by a wave of reactions. One user joked, “What are people even making with him in it,” while another commented, “Takes a massive brain to make this.”

Others pointed to the humorous yet absurd premise, with one remarking, “Miyazaki can use this video as evidence,” and another praising the creativity: “Sora 2’s anime mashups are absolutely unstoppable.” Some expressed delight at the meme-worthy content, including a post that read, “Lol we gonna make Sam Altman regret dropping Sora 2.”

Yet, alongside the jokes, scepticism was evident. A user warned, “What is going to happen: nobody will trust anything from the internet.” The mix of reactions reflected both admiration for the tool’s capabilities and anxiety about its potential misuse.