How to create your lifelike AI avatar on Sora 2: A step-by-step guide to ‘cameos’ on OpenAI's new Instagram-like app

OpenAI has announced the launch of Sora 2 with a new Instagram-like app for creating and sharing realistic AI videos. The new app, called “Sora”, is powered by Sora 2 – OpenAI’s next-generation model with improved realism, physics, and instruction-following. Sora 2 allows users to create realistic AI avatars of themselves, called cameos.(X/@ijustine)

Using the Sora app, you can create lifelike AI avatars of yourself. These avatars – which OpenAI calls “cameos” — can be transported into any scenario you can imagine. For example, using the Sora 2 model, you can make your cameo wrestle an elephant or play volleyball on a beach. All of this can be done using just text prompts.

Here is your guide to creating your personal cameo using Sora 2:

Begin by downloading the Sora iOS app from the Apple App Store or sora.com. The Sora app is not available on Android currently.

After signing up or signing in using your existing OpenAI account, you can opt-in to create a cameo of yourself. Setting up the cameo requires a quick video-and-audio verification.

To set up your cameo, you will have to read a short string of numbers and move your head around as instructed. This will allow the app to verify your identity and capture your likeness.

Sora 2 will take around a minute to generate a cameo that looks and sounds like you.

You can then use text prompts to make the cameo say something or put it in different scenarios. “With cameos, you can drop yourself straight into any Sora scene with remarkable fidelity,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

Once your likeness is generated, you can also choose whether others can use it. You can allow everyone to use your cameo in their videos, or limit it to just your friends, approved creators, or turn it off completely.

Videos generated using Sora 2 can be shared on an in-app feed similar to Instagram or TikTok.

The Sora iOS app is available to download in the US and Canada. OpenAI has said it intends to quickly expand to additional countries.