Fact check: Did Candace Owens accuse Trump admin of killing Charlie Kirk? Here's what the ex-TPUSA member actually said

Candace Owens, the former Turning Point USA member, has made fresh accusations in Charlie Kirk's assassination, which has led many on social media to wonder if the conservative political commentator is now pointing at President Donald Trump himself. Candace Owens said Charlie Kirk had given his life to Donald Trump and to politics.(X/@charleshorn, X/@America_First0, X/@realDonaldTrump)

It started with her clip being circulated online, and many on X slamming Owens for her latest theory, believing it to be directed at the Trump administration.

“Candace Owens is now DIRECTLY ACCUSING the Trump administration of killing Charlie Kirk — ‘they DEFINITELY killed you’,” a person sharing the post wrote.

Another added, “Candace Owens is now openly claiming that Trump killed Charlie Kirk…She insists she ‘just knows’.” Yet another person on X wrote, “So Candace Owens is now directly accusing Trump of killing Charlie Kirk…She says that she 'just knows'. If you listen to a single thing this lunatic says, you cannot be helped. And people had the audacity to tell me I was wrong to call her out…”

Did Candace Owens accuse Trump of killing Charlie Kirk?

In the clip of Owens' latest take on Kirk's assassination, she does mention Trump but there is no direct accusation leveled at him. One of the profiles sharing that Owens was blaming Trump put out a part of her speech as well.

She said "He gave so much of his life to Trump & to politics, and they were just like NOPE. That’s it. So here’s a holiday. What is with them giving them a holiday after they kill them?…As soon as they give you a boulevard and a holiday, they definitely killed you. There’s no question - they killed you.

Notably, there is nothing to suggest that Owens directly accused the Trump administration of killing Charlie Kirk.

Grok too fact-checked the claims online, saying “No, Candace Owens didn't directly accuse Donald Trump personally of killing Charlie Kirk. In the clip, she implied the group granting him a holiday—framed by critics as the Trump administration—likely killed him, but she clarified it points to Feds' patterns when implicated. She hasn't tied this specific claim to Israel here, though she often critiques Zionists separately.”

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot dead when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Owens has had several conspiracy theories since then, including alleging that Israel had a hand to play in the matter. She recently also claimed that a ‘gag order’ would not stop her from speaking about the Charlie Kirk case. Meanwhile, authorities are proceeding with Tyler Robinson as the suspect charged with the murder of Kirk, with FBI director Kash Patel saying that they were following all leads in the case.