‘Tyler Robinson is framed…’: Candace Owens makes shocking claims about Charlie Kirk assassin

Charlie Kirk's assassination has sparked several conspiracy theories - the latest coming from commentator Candace Owens. The 36-year-old on Friday claimed that the ‘federal government’ is ‘lying’ about the probe into the Turning Point USA founder's shooting. She even said that some statements about suspect Tyler Robinson are ‘complete fiction’. Owens, however, did not back her claims with evidence. Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk(via REUTERS)

“I want to break this news immediately because it feels important, and I think if I don’t break it immediately, something bad might happen," Candace Owens wrote in an Instagram story.

She further said that the 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, ‘maintains his innocence’.

“Tyler Robinson is not suicidal. The entire narrative that was placed in the media about him having been suicidal is completely fictional, as are many other aspects of what we have been told… His father having “turned him in after a confession” is also complete fiction. To the contrary, Tyler Robinson maintains his innocence and has never even been to the UVU campus,” she wrote.

Owens said that there are ‘absolutely zero photos or video’ from the campus that can show Robinson was ever there.

“Which is why they have produced nothing other than a blurry image which Tyler’s family knows is not him…The federal government is lying about absolutely everything except for the fact that it is her gun…”

Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a Utah Valley University event in Orem earlier this month. The suspect, Robinson, was arrested after a 33-hour-long manhunt. He has been charged with aggravated murder and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.

At Kirk's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, his wife, Erika, revealed that she has forgiven Robinson.

"Our Savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That young man … I forgive him," Erika said. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do.”