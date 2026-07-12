When Lindsey Graham almost got married to a flight attendant named 'Sylvia'

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent supporter of Donald Trump, has passed away due to an unexpected illness, as reported by his office in the early hours of Sunday. He had recently celebrated his 71st birthday. Senator Lindsey Graham, a key Trump supporter, died Sunday at age 71 following a sudden illness. His family requests privacy as the political landscape braces for the effects of his loss after 20 years in the Senate. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Graham's passing is expected to create significant ripples throughout Washington and the Republican Party. He had been serving in the Senate since 2003, representing the state of South Carolina.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” his office stated in a statement. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Graham, a retired colonel from the air force reserves with a specialization in military law, was recognized as a hawk who advocated for the Iraq war and consistently called for military intervention in Iran. He has emerged as one of Trump’s most vocal supporters during the ongoing conflict.

In 2016, he ran for the presidency and was a fierce critic of Trump, but subsequently transformed into one of his staunchest allies on Capitol Hill.

Following Graham's passing, several people on social media expressed curiosity to know about his personal life and whether he was married.

Also Read: Lindsey Graham family and net worth: How rich was South Carolina Senator?

When Lindsey Graham almost got married Graham never entered into marriage. He maintained a strong bond with his sister, Darline, whom he assisted in raising following the passing of their parents when she was just 13 years old.

Earlier in his campaigns, Graham stated that should he be elected, the White House would feature a "rotating first lady," implying that his sister and other friends could fulfill that role if needed.

He even faced several questions regarding his unmarried status.

Graham had revealed that he nearly wed a flight attendant named Sylvia, whom he encountered while residing in Germany in his late 20s. At that time, Graham was serving in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at the Rhein-Main Air Base in Germany from 1984 to 1988.

Lindsey Graham revealed why he didn't marry Sylvia Sylvia cohabited with a woman who was married to Graham's roommate, as stated by the senator. He further mentioned that both women were employed as flight attendants for Lufthansa.

However, the year-long romance ultimately did not endure. “Her mother was elderly, and I wasn’t going to stay in Germany. I didn’t think she wanted to come back to South Carolina,” Graham said while speaking about the relationship, the closest he said he ever has come to marrying.

While explaining why he never got married, Graham told Politico “It’s something I really don’t know the answer to, other than I think it’s OK. At the end of the day, there’s nothing wrong about not being married.”

Graham earned a reputation as one of the most vocal members of the Republican "hawks," presenting a clear interventionist perspective on foreign policy. Throughout his time in the Senate, he took issue with the Obama administration regarding a range of national security matters, including Benghazi, Syria, Iraq, Russia, Iran, and Guantanamo Bay.