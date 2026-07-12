Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s son changes name, undergoes cosmetic procedures: Report

The son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly legally changed his name to "Yonatan Hun" over the past year and a half. Israeli PM’s son adopts new identity as Yonatan Hun; records reveal name change and US links (AFP, Instagram/@yair_netanyahu)

Documents from the Israel Tax Authority showed the name change while retaining the same identification number, reported Israeli daily Haaretz.

Tax records reviewed by the newspaper indicate that deduction certificates issued in December 2024 were under the name ‘Yair Netanyahu’. Similar documents issued this year carried the name ‘Yonatan Hun’ but listed the same identifying details, including the same tax identification number and address information.

Under Israeli regulations, an official name change recorded on a national identity card cannot be reversed for seven years.

Tax and business records Yair Netanyahu is listed by the Israel Tax Authority and Israel’s National Insurance Institute as self-employed in the advertising sector, Haaretz reported.

The Israeli daily's report also said that while residing in Florida, he registered a company in Connecticut whose stated purpose is delivering lectures.

It further noted that photographs shared by him on social media last week appeared to show cosmetic procedures carried out over the past year.