Chest pain, cardiac arrest: New details emerge about Lindsey Graham’s death after his return from Ukraine

New details about Lindsey Graham’s death have surfaced after he died at the age of 71. While his office said he died “from a brief and sudden illness,” The Washington Post has now revealed that the senator from South Carolina suffered chest pain at his D.C. home after returning from Ukraine, and then went into cardiac arrest, before dying. New details emerge about Lindsey Graham’s death after his return from Ukraine (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” Graham’s office said in a statement on X. "Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Lindsey Graham went to Ukraine before his death Graham was in Ukraine just a day before his death. He visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, July 10, in Kyiv. Zelensky shared several photos with Graham on X while thanking him in the caption.

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“A good meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham in Kyiv. This is already my tenth visit to your country, and we appreciate this support,” Zelensky wrote on X after the meeting.

Graham was known for his strong support for Israel and Ukraine. He called for a hard line against countries including Iran, Russia and China.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump broke his silence on Graham’s death in a Truth Social post. “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!” Trump wrote.

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Graham was initially one of Trump’s most outspoken Republican critics. However, eventually, he became a close ally and frequent defender of the US President.