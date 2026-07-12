Lindsey Graham, a politician and attorney serving as the senior United States senator from South Carolina, a seat he had held since 2003, has died at 71, his office confirmed in an X post. Lindsey Graham cause of death: How did South Carolina senator die? Office releases statement (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” his office said in a statement on X. "Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Lindsey Graham's cause of death While a cause of death for Graham has not been announced, his office statement did mention that he died “ from a brief and sudden illness.” The details of his illness have not been revealed yet.

Graham had won four terms after serving eight years in the House of Representatives. He was known for being a defense hawk and a forceful supporter of the U.S. military and American involvement overseas.

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Graham was a friend and political ally of the late Senator John McCain. The two often traveled abroad and advocated for an assertive U.S. foreign policy. Graham was known for his strong support for Israel and Ukraine. He called for a hard line against countries including Iran, Russia and China.

Graham sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. However, he ended his campaign before voting started.

He was initially one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken Republican critics. However, eventually, he became a close ally and frequent defender of the US President.

Graham had recently returned from Ukraine, per The Washington Post. He visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in Kyiv.

“A good meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham in Kyiv. This is already my tenth visit to your country, and we appreciate this support,” Zelensky wrote on X after the meeting.

He added, “Thank you, Lindsey, for recognizing our warriors. The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the greater the chances that diplomacy will eventually be able to work. And right now, it is important to strengthen our long-range sanction pressure on Russia with new sanction steps from our partners. Lindsey informed me about the work in Congress on the relevant bill. We also discussed urgent needs for air defense to protect our people. During the NATO summit in Ankara, the US President and I reached political agreements regarding licenses for the production of "Patriots" in Ukraine. It is very important to now implement all of this at the operational level. Thank you to the United States, the President, and Congress for bipartisan and consistent bicameral support.