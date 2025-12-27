'He doesn't have anything until…': Donald Trump draws a line ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky meet

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "doesn't have anything until I approve it," referencing the peace plan that his administration is leading to end the war between Kyiv and Russia. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will have another meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump.(AP File)

Trump's comments come ahead of his expected weekend meeting with Zelensky in Florida on Sunday.

"He doesn't have anything until I approve it. So we'll see what he's got," Trump was quoted as saying in an interview published by Politico on Friday.

The Republican leader believed he could have a productive meeting. He also told the publication that he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin “soon and as much as I want”.

Zelensky is expected to discuss territorial issues, the main stumbling block in talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine, with Trump in Florida on Sunday. The meeting comes as a 20-point peace framework and a security guarantee deal near completion.

The Donald Trump-Volodymyr Zelensky meeting

Announcing the meeting with Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky said "a lot can be decided before the New Year," as Washington drives efforts to end Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

"As for the sensitive issues, we will discuss both Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We will certainly discuss other issues as well," he told reporters in a WhatsApp chat, according to Reuters.

Axios cited the Ukrainian President as saying in separate comments that he is open to putting the Washington-led "20-point" peace plan to a referendum - as long as Russia agrees to a 60-day ceasefire to allow Ukraine to prepare for and hold such a vote.

Moscow wants Ukraine to withdraw from the parts of the eastern Donetsk region that Russian troops have failed to occupy during almost four years of war, as it seeks full control of the Donbas, comprising the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Kyiv wants the fighting to be halted at the current battle lines.

The US, seeking a compromise, proposed a free economic zone if Ukraine leaves the area. The proposal gave no details on how the zone would function.