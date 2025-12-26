Zelensky to meet Trump in Florida over ending Ukraine war, says ‘peace plan 90% ready’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he will meet his American counterpart Donald Trump over the weekend in the United States' Florida to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and end the war with Russia which is nearing the end of its fourth year. Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky held discussions with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and called it a “good conversation”.(File/AFP)

While speaking to journalists, Zelensky said on Friday that the 20-point peace plan to end the war in Ukraine is “is about 90% ready", reported news agency Associated Press. However, he did not confirm whether anything will be finalized by the end.”

He added that “territorial issues” will be raised by the Ukrainian side during discussions, which is a major point of contention between Ukraine and Russia amid the ongoing war. While Russia has demanded that Ukraine should surrender the Donbas region it still holds, the latter has rejected the proposition.

While Zelensky expressed willingness for the involvement of their European allies in the discussions, he was not sure if that would be possible on such slim notice. “We must, without doubt, find some format in the near future in which not only Ukraine and the U.S. are present, but Europe is represented as well,” he said.

The Ukrainian President also said in a post on X on Friday that they are in constant communication with the American negotiating team and have made “significant progress”. “Much has been accomplished in drafting the necessary security guarantees, the recovery and economic development plan, as well as the 20‑point framework document,” he wrote.

“It is important if we succeed in organizing what we discussed today with President Trump’s envoys. Some documents, as I see it, are nearly ready, and some documents are fully prepared. Of course, there is still work to be done on sensitive issues. But together with the American team, we understand how to put all of this in place. The weeks ahead may also be intensive. Thank you, America!” he said after the meeting.