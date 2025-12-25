Volodymyr Zelensky holds ‘constructive talks’ with Donald Trump's envoys to end Russia's ‘brutal war’ on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he “discussed certain substantive details” in what he called “a very good conversation” with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with an aim toward ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky stated that several good ideas were discussed during the conversation, which “can work towards a lasting peace.”(AFP File)

Zelensky said that there were good ideas discussed in the conversation that “can work towards a lasting peace.”

“We discussed certain substantive details of the ongoing work. There are good ideas that can work toward a shared outcome and lasting peace,” Zelensky said in a post on social media platform X.

Zelensky thanked the two envoys for their "constructive approach, the intensive work, and the kind words".

"We are truly working 24/7 to bring closer the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to ensure that all documents and steps are realistic, effective, and reliable," he added.

They had also agreed during the conversation that Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov would speak with the two envoys again on Thursday.

Zelensky's post came a day after having said that Ukraine had won some limited concessions in the latest version of a US-led draft plan to end the war with Russia that began almost four years ago.

The 20-point peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war

The 20-point plan, agreed upon by US and Ukrainian negotiators, is being reviewed by Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media on Thursday that Moscow is reviewing information delivered to President Vladimir Putin by his envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, after weekend talks with the US in Miami. But the Kremlin has previously not shown a willingness to abandon its territorial demands for full Ukrainian withdrawal from the east.

Volodymyr Zelensky conceded on Wednesday that there were some points in the document that he did not like.

But he said Kyiv had succeeded in removing immediate requirements for Ukraine to withdraw from the Donetsk region or that land seized by Moscow's army would be recognised as Russian.