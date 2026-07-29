Netanyahu Finds Diminished Welcome From Trump as Iran War Drags On

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House Tuesday, navigating a growing rift five months after the two launched a war on Iran that has proven far more complex than either imagined. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the funeral Tuesday of Sen. Lindsey Graham in Washington.

Tensions between the two had simmered for weeks. It was unclear until late last week that Trump would even entertain a meeting with Netanyahu. To secure an audience, the Trump administration pressed the Israeli leader to take steps to show he was serious about advancing U.S.-brokered peace talks in Lebanon and Gaza, according to officials and people familiar with the matter.

And then hours before the meeting Tuesday, Trump appeared to bristle at the possibility that Israel was publicly trying to pressure the White House to continue the Iran war. He said in a Fox News interview that an Iranian site known as Pickaxe Mountain, a focus of recent Israeli intelligence, was “not a big problem.”

When the roughly hourlong meeting concluded, Netanyahu described the meeting as “one of the best conversations” he has ever had with the U.S. president. A senior White House official said Trump had a strong relationship with Netanyahu and praised Israel for helping the U.S. blunt Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon.

Despite these statements, neither side offered a clear signal about the White House’s near-term Iran strategy and what role Israel would play in it.

Facing mounting criticism at home ahead of upcoming elections, Netanyahu had sought for months to get a meeting with Trump. He arrived in Washington with significantly less clout and influence than he had on past visits, officials said, and came highly attuned to what the president would want to discuss—or what would set him off. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s recent death was also a major blow to the Israeli leader, as the South Carolina Republican had long served as an intermediary between Netanyahu and Trump.