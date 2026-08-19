Who are Lindsey Barnett and Patrick 'Ted' Barnett? Lakewood murder accused makes shock postpartum depression claim

Lindsey Barnett, an art teacher, from Lakewood, Colorado was found dead on Thursday morning. Now, her husband, Patrick Theodore Barnett, or Ted, has been arrested for murder. Lindsey Barnett and husband Patrick 'Ted' Barnett of Colorado. (Facebook/Ted Barnett) Notably, Ted had initially claimed that Lindsey was suffering from postpartum depression. The condition that mothers often go through after childbirth has come into the spotlight amid the Lindsay Clancy trial in Massachusetts where she's been accused of killing her three children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Also Read | What is postpartum psychosis? Understanding the condition at the center of Lindsay Clancy's murder trial

Deep Dive What evidence led to the arrest of Patrick 'Ted' Barnett in the Lindsey Barnett murder case? How did postpartum depression become a focal point in the Lindsey Barnett murder case? What were the relationship issues between Lindsey and Patrick Barnett before her death?

Referring to the newfound attention directed towards postpartum depression, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer shared details about the Lindsey Barnett killing in Lakewood. "Postpartum depression/psychosis. Sadly, it seems everyone is throwing out this diagnosis to explain murder/suicide. Lindsey Barnett was found with her throat slit in her shower. Her husband said she was suffering from postpartum depression and killed herself. According to authorities, he killed her…May Lindsey rest in peace and may her “husband' face the fullest extent of the law if he is convicted,” the ex-FBI agent wrote.

Here's all you need to know about Lindsey Barnett and her husband Patrick 'Ted' Barnett. Who was Lindsey Barnett? Lindsey Barnett was a 37-year-old art teacher at the Westgate and Hutchinson Elementary Schools in Lakewood, Colorado. She was remembered as a ‘sweet soul; with ’extraordinary dedication' as per reports. Lindsey and her husband lived in a home in South Welch Circle, where she was found dead in the shower. There was a cut on her neck and knife by her side. Barnett's Facebook profile has been turned into a legacy contact after her death. It notes that she worked at Jeffco Public Schools in Colorado. Her last post appears to have been in 2022, where she posted a photo with a dog.

Evidence in Lindsey Barnett case While Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators found a ‘large amount of blood’ in the main bedroom of the of the house, as per The Denver Post. Blood was found on the bed, pillows, and windowsill, the publication noted, citing the affidavit. There was a trail of blood from the bed to the bathroom, and there was far lesser blood at the second location. Ted had told police that he had last seen Lindsey between 10pm and 10:30pm on Wednesday after a fight about last night's dinner. He had told cops that they had been sleeping in separate bedrooms due to ‘relationship issues’ over the last few months. While Ted said he slept in the basement, Lindsey slept in the main bedroom. He said he woke up around 5:30am Thursday to check on Lindsey and the two kids, which is when he said he found the body. Ted told cops that he and Lindsey had been married for almost five years. He had also said that Lindsey had postpartum depression but said he did not know if he was taking any medication. Who is Patrick Theodore Barnett? Patrick ‘Ted’ Barnett's Facebook profile notes that he's from Orlando, Florida, and lists Denver, Colorado as his current place of residence. It notes that he worked at Dallas Roughnecks gym in 2016. The profile also notes he studied Mechanical engineering at University of Central Florida in 2009. “Always chasing the next adventure. If we aren’t defying death, are we living?,” his profile bio notes. Ted's latest Facebook post was in 2025, when he and Lindsey had their second child together. “As of Feb 27, our family is now 4. Liam joined us at 7lbs 3oz and just over 20”. Liam and Lindsey Barnett are both home and healthy and we are enjoying all the great snuggles. Piper has been absolutely amazing as well! She wants to help hold him, feed him and say ‘Uhoh, Liam crying’ whe he gets fussy. It’s absolutely adorable,” he wrote.