Did Lindsay Clancy run 5k on the day she delivered her third child? Psychiatrist Dr. Condie gives ‘unusual’ details

Lindsay Clancy murder trial: The defense summoned psychiatrist Dr. Donald Condie to provide testimony regarding his examination of Lindsay Clancy's complete medical records and the medications she was prescribed. Lindsay Clancy's trial featured psychiatrist Dr. Donald Condie, who testified about her postpartum depression symptoms.

Dr. Condie stated that Clancy "reported all those symptoms" associated with postpartum depression, such as insomnia, a sense of disconnection from her baby, feelings of isolation, and a deficiency in energy.

Dr. Condie testifies at Lindsay Clancy trial Dr. Condie testified that it was "unusual" for Lindsay Clancy to opt to participate in a race on the same day she gave birth to Callan in May 2022.

Kevin Reddington had previously stated that Lindsay Clancy participated in a 5k race weeks after the birth of her younger son, Callan, which contradicts the testimony given on Tuesday that she ran a race on the same day she delivered.

However, last week, while questioning nurse practitioner Rebecca Jollotta, Reddington referred to Clancy running weeks after the birth.