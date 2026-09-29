Candace Owens ‘gay’ allegations puts past relationships in focus; what podcaster said about dating

The claims appeared to have originated from one X account belonging to an ‘Esoteric Shaggyism’ who claimed Owens had profiles on gay dating accounts.

Allegations have surfaced online about right-wing podcaster Candace Owens being gay. To be sure, these allegations come from unverified profiles but were amplified on social media.

To be sure, Owens is married to George Farmer since 2019 and the couple have four children together.

Candace Owens is yet to respond to the allegations, which come at a time she is raising fresh questions about Turning Point USA's purported actions related to the event at Utah Valley University, where TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025.

The claims against Candace has raised questions about her past relationships and dating history. Here's all you need to know.

Candace Owens past relationships: What she said about dating Candace Owens spoke of her past relationships in a 2022 podcast episode, where she discussed her dating history. Owens started by debunking the claim that she only dated white men.

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She shared that her first boyfriend was from Japan and then she dated a Korean guy. “I dated a couple of black guys, white guys, Japanese people, but I've never dated a Hispanic person. I've never been attracted to a Latino man, which is weird. I'm not saying there's not one out there that I could potentially be attracted to. I just haven't met him yet,” Owens had said.

What Candace Owens had said about being gay in the past? In 2017, too, Owens categorically denied claims of being a homosexual. “LOL I'm not a lesbian. Just said that in my first video to make a point about how being a conservative is the new ‘gay’,” she said on X.

Currently, Owens has continued to post about TPUSA, and Brian Harpole, who was part of Kirk's security team, amid fresh questions she's raised about the assassination.

“Nowhere is Brian Harpole’s elaborate Grey’s Anatomy emergency room fantasy did he mention that a Fire Captain met them at the hospital and began CPR compressions on Charlie. We learned in the report that the Fire Captain is from station #2 in Orem and yet I cannot seem to figure out who exactly that is,” Owens wrote. In another post, she added, “The UVU independent review has resulted in more people cracking from the inside. The report revealed to them that they are working for liars. We are now in possession of contracts and internal messages that will further raise eyebrows about the TPUSA '2.0'.”