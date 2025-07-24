Who is George Farmer and what is his net worth? 5 facts on Candace Owens' husband

Candace Owens recently drew attention after French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, filed a defamation lawsuit against the American far-right podcaster.According to the court filings in the Delaware state court, the French couple alleged that Owens profited after spresding the rumors that French First Lady was born a biologiacal male, as reported by Politico. Candace Owens is married to George Farmer, a British entrepreneur with a significant net worth from various business ventures and real estate holdings.(@RealCandaceO/X)

Owens is married to successful British entrepreneur and politician George Farmer. He is the founder of a global consulting company called Redfield & Wilton Strategies and Red Kite Group, which is copper market governance firm. He is also the CEO of Parler which isn now a defunct conservative social media app, as reported by Tuko.

5 facts about George Farmer

1. George Farmer was born in London, United Kingdom, on 15 December 1989.

2. Farmer was to Lord Michael Farmer and Jennifer Potts. His father holds a life peerage in the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the United Kingdom's Parliament. Lord Michael has acquired a significant wealth from his career as a businessman and a politician.

3. As an entrepreneur, he has founded two companies, Redfield & Wilton Strategies and Red Kite Group, nad CEO of Parler.

4. Farmer's career as a politician includes his unsuccessful run in 2019 for the Brexit Party and participation in conservative political activities. He was also the chairman of Turning Point UK, which is the English spinoff of Turning Point USA, a right-wing group.

5. Farmer married Owens in August 2019, and the couple shares three children from their marriage-- 2 sons and a daughter. Owens' husband is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimeters tall.

What is George Farmer's net worth?

As of late 2024, Farmer's net worth is alleged to be between $180 million and $240 million, as reported by Tuko. While most of his net worth's contributions come from his extended career as a politician and entrepreneur, his real estate also adds handsomely. Farmer owns a $19.5 million luxury mansion in London, along with ten additional estate properties across the United Kingdom, France, Morocco, and Belgium.

Moreover, in 2020, he purchased a sprawling estate in Tennessee, where he now resides with his family. He earns an estimated $40 million annually from his real estate holdings and various business ventures.