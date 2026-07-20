X down: Twitter users report posts not loading and timeline not working

X (Twitter) users are reporting issues with the platform, with many saying posts are not loading and timelines are not refreshing. Netizens also took to the social media platform to ask if the platform was down. (AFP)

According to Downdetector, outage reports started around 5:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, with more than 4,000 reports recorded by 5:40 p.m.

Users took to other platforms to share their frustration.

One user joked, "Twitter is an app that works (allegedly)."

Another added, "Twitter was much better before Elon bought it. It was down less often."

A third person wrote, "I just want to stalk my own profile is that too much to ask. why arent my own tweets loading."

Another wrote, "Sigh no one’s posts are showing up on their account or even on mine."

One user expressed, "The World Cup shut down Twitter. Crazy this boring of a game can do that."

X has not yet issued a statement regarding the reported outage.