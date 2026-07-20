X down: Twitter users report posts not loading and timeline not working
According to Downdetector, outage reports started around 5:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
X (Twitter) users are reporting issues with the platform, with many saying posts are not loading and timelines are not refreshing.
According to Downdetector, outage reports started around 5:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, with more than 4,000 reports recorded by 5:40 p.m.
Users took to other platforms to share their frustration.
One user joked, "Twitter is an app that works (allegedly)."
Another added, "Twitter was much better before Elon bought it. It was down less often."
A third person wrote, "I just want to stalk my own profile is that too much to ask. why arent my own tweets loading."
Another wrote, "Sigh no one’s posts are showing up on their account or even on mine."
One user expressed, "The World Cup shut down Twitter. Crazy this boring of a game can do that."
X has not yet issued a statement regarding the reported outage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More