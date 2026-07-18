X (Twitter) down update: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix ‘tweets not loading’

X or Twitter was down for thousands of users on Saturday, July 18, with many users lodging complaints about the Elon Musk -owned platform. Many said tweets or X posts were not loading for them.

At its peak over 1,200 users faced issues with X. Now that number is hovering a little over 1,000 indicating that the matter might have begun to be resolved, but its not gone back to normal for all users. Downdetector had noted that most people were facing issues with the app and that users began to complain around 3:46am ET.

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One wrote “ok Wow the app finally stopped loading tweets…”. Another frustrated user commented “of course i come out in the middle of twitter being down.”

Others joined in, voicing their outrage. A user wrote “@elonmusk my twitter is down you payed $100 billion to buy x for what? To make it crash every 5 seconds and to make the layout worse,” tagging the world's richest man and X owner.

How to fix X posts (Tweets) not loading? If X posts or tweets do not load, check if there is a server outage. If all appears normal, then one can try checking the network connection and toggling off any active VPNs. One can also try to update the X app from the device’s store or refresh the browser page.

Other ways to try and solve the issue is to clear the app or browser cache, or uninstall and reinstall the app. However, given that multiple people faced problems with X, it was likely an issue on their side, and not something a user-end fix would have solved.

However, X did not comment on the brief outage, nor did it share a cause. Meanwhile, many users also spoke about the new layout on the platform. “Woke up this morning and Twitter (I will never call it X) is looking way different. I see a thumbs down reaction too. Is it a badge of honour if you get a lot of those?,” one wrote. While the new layout could not be seen on our end, if X rolled out changes to the app, there is a possibility there might have been some downtime for that, though this remains unconfirmed.