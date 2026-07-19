Google and Apple AI race: Why the EU is forcing big changes to android and Siri

Google and Apple have a huge advantage in the AI race because they control billions of smartphones around the world. This gives them an easy way to put their AI assistants directly into people's hands. The European Commission is now taking action because it believes this advantage could make it harder for other AI companies to compete. Google and Apple AI race (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

Google and Apple together control around 5 billion active Android phones and iPhones worldwide. This gives them unmatched reach compared to other AI companies, according to market research firm Omdia. AI assistants are changing quickly. Instead of only answering questions, assistants like Google's Gemini and Apple's Siri are now being designed to complete tasks for users, such as operating apps.

More AI choices for users The European Union wants users to have more choices. It says AI assistants from other companies should be as easy to use on smartphones as Gemini and Siri. The EU has ordered Google to give rival AI assistants broader access to Android by July 2027. This is part of its efforts to increase competition in AI.

The new rules are part of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a major EU law aimed at reducing the power of large technology companies. The law came into effect in 2023. About 427 million iPhones and Android phones in Europe will be affected by these rules. The EU believes the new rules will create a more level playing field in the AI race. It wants smaller AI companies to compete more fairly with Google and Apple.

Google and Apple push back Google and Apple disagree with the EU's decision. Both companies say opening up their smartphone systems to outside AI assistants could put users' privacy and security at risk, according to CNN. Apple has already delayed launching its upgraded Siri AI assistant in the European Union. The company said the Digital Markets Act is the reason for the delay.

Many cybersecurity and privacy experts agree that giving outside AI services deep access to phone systems could create security risks, according to experts quoted by CNN. However, some experts also question whether privacy is Google's main concern. They say large technology companies have not always made privacy their top priority in the past, according to Calli Schroeder, Electronic Privacy Information Center.

New Android AI rules The European Commission wants Android users to access more AI assistants through voice commands, not just Google's Gemini. The EU also wants third-party AI assistants to perform tasks inside apps on Android, just like Gemini can. Another major change is that Google will have to share some of its search data with rival search engines and AI chatbots. This is meant to help competitors improve their own AI services.

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Google must begin sharing search data from January under the new rules. Google says these changes could give outside apps powerful permissions on Android devices, increasing security risks, according to Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs at Google and Alphabet. Google also says sharing search data could weaken user privacy, expose business secrets and even create national security risks.

Google says Android users already have the option to switch to another AI assistant in their phone settings, according to Sameer Samat, President of Android at Google. Apple has raised similar concerns. The company says the EU's rules would force it to let outside AI assistants directly access users' private information. Apple says it suggested other solutions to the European Commission, but those proposals were rejected. The company says it will continue discussions with EU regulators.

ChatGPT could gain more The European Commission says major tech companies can still build strong privacy and security protections while following the new rules. The new regulations could reduce Google and Apple's control over smartphone software over time, according to Omdia analyst Runar Bjorhovde. ChatGPT is already installed on around 30% of smartphones in the European Union. The new rules could help OpenAI grow even more.

One possible future scenario is that users could ask ChatGPT to book an Uber directly, without using Google's Android services. This could reduce Google's influence over how people use their phones. The debate is not just about competition—it is also about privacy in the AI era. The new rules have raised important questions about how much access AI assistants should have to users' devices.

AI privacy concerns grow Privacy experts warn that if AI assistants get deep access to phone software without strong safeguards, they could secretly collect personal information from users' devices, according to Calli Schroeder. Experts also warn that AI assistants with access to messages, location, microphones and screens could cause serious problems if they make mistakes or malfunction, according to Michael Stokes, Senior Vice President of Emerging Technologies at Veilant.

Google says phone makers like Samsung would decide which AI assistants receive these powerful permissions and would be responsible for checking them. Experts say technology has always involved some privacy trade-offs, such as giving apps access to your location in exchange for better services.

AI creates even bigger privacy concerns because many AI models are trained using huge amounts of internet data, which may include personal information collected without users fully knowing, according to CNN. Experts say users also need to better understand the risks of using AI systems. They believe public awareness about AI privacy has not kept up with how fast the technology is developing.