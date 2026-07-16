US visa rules change: DHS proposes fixed stay limits for foreign students, journalists and exchange visitors

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced changes to visa rules for foreign students, exchange visitors and journalists on Thursday, according to a government notice. DHS plans new US visa rules with fixed stay limits for foreign students, exchange visitors and journalists (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

DHS wants to change the current visa system and replace it with a new one that gives people a fixed period of stay. The new rule will apply to F-visas, which are given to international students.

It will also apply to J-visas, which are used by people coming to the US through cultural exchange programs. People on J-visas are also allowed to work in the United States as part of their exchange program. The proposed rule will also cover I visas, which are issued to foreign journalists and members of the media.

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At present, people with F, J and I visas can stay in the US for the duration of their study program, exchange program or US-based media employment, according to a Reuters report. Under the proposed rule, these visa holders would instead receive a fixed length of stay. This means their permission to stay in the US would no longer automatically last for the entire length of their program or job.

The rule is not effective yet. Before it can take effect, it must go through Congressional review. DHS said the effective date has not been decided yet because the review process is still pending.