US visa rules change: DHS proposes fixed stay limits for foreign students, journalists and exchange visitors
DHS plans new US visa rules with fixed stay limits for foreign students, exchange visitors and journalists, replacing the current open-ended visa system.
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced changes to visa rules for foreign students, exchange visitors and journalists on Thursday, according to a government notice.
DHS wants to change the current visa system and replace it with a new one that gives people a fixed period of stay. The new rule will apply to F-visas, which are given to international students.
It will also apply to J-visas, which are used by people coming to the US through cultural exchange programs. People on J-visas are also allowed to work in the United States as part of their exchange program. The proposed rule will also cover I visas, which are issued to foreign journalists and members of the media.
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At present, people with F, J and I visas can stay in the US for the duration of their study program, exchange program or US-based media employment, according to a Reuters report. Under the proposed rule, these visa holders would instead receive a fixed length of stay. This means their permission to stay in the US would no longer automatically last for the entire length of their program or job.
The rule is not effective yet. Before it can take effect, it must go through Congressional review. DHS said the effective date has not been decided yet because the review process is still pending.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More