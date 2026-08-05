Dory Funk Jr. cause of death: WWE Hall of Fame wrestler of 'Funk dynasty' dies at 85
WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. has died at 85. His wife confirmed he died in hospice care, though no cause of death was disclosed.
Dory Funk Jr., WWE Hall of Fame inductee wrestler and trainer, has passed away at the age of 85. The website of WWE confirmed his death in a report on Tuesday, August 4.
His death was confirmed by his wife, Marti, to local newspaper Ocala Gazette. Marti, who had been married to the legendary wrestler for over forty years, confirmed that Dory Funk Jr died in hospice care. A cause of death was not revealed.
Real name Dorrance Earnest Funk, Dory Funk Jr. came from the Funk family, often referred to as a "dynasty" in wrestling. It featured Dory Fuck Jr's brother Terry Funk, and their legendary father, Dory Funk Sr. His wife, Marti, told the Ocala Gazette that Dory Funk Jr. "was such a good guy.”
Also read: Did Olivia Miles try to injure Caitlin Clark ‘on purpose’? Video from Fever vs Lynx sparks row; ‘Wait, what…’
Triple H Pays Tribute
Former WWE wrestler Triple H, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, is currently the Chief Content Officer of WWE. Levesque posted an update on social media, paying condolences on Funk Jr's death.
"Saddened to announce the passing of Dory Funk, Jr.," Triple H wrote on Facebook. "From the Double Cross Ranch to the WWE Hall of Fame, Dory’s style inspired countless performers in our industry.
"Whether it was at WrestleMania 2, WCW, ECW, or the dozens of NWA-affiliated promotions, his travels across North America and Asia were a part of the early blueprint that helped build this business into a global phenomenon.
"My thoughts and those of the entire WWE Universe are with his loved ones during this difficult time."
Also read: Cleveland WNBA: Why did the franchise choose Sirens over Rockers? Here's the reason behind the new team name
Dory Funk Jr.'s Legacy
Dory Funk Jr., born in 1941 went on to become on the most technically accomplished wrestler following his 1963 debut. Trained by his father, Funk Jr. won the NWA World Heavyweight Champion in 1969 by defeating Gene Kiniski. He held the title for the next four years - the second highest in record.
Funk competed across the National Wrestling Alliance territories, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and numerous promotions in North America and Asia. Alongside his younger brother Terry Funk, he won tag team championships worldwide. Dory became an influential trainer, founding the Funking Conservatory in Florida.
He and Terry were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. Dory wrestled into his 80s, retiring after his final match in 2024. Terry Funk died in 2023.
The Funk wrestling dynasty started with Dory Funk Sr., a respected wrestler and promoter who built the influential Western States Sports territory in Amarillo, Texas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More