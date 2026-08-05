Dory Funk Jr. cause of death: WWE Hall of Fame wrestler of 'Funk dynasty' dies at 85

Dory Funk Jr., WWE Hall of Fame inductee wrestler and trainer, has passed away at the age of 85. The website of WWE confirmed his death in a report on Tuesday, August 4. Dory Funk Jr. (Right) with his wife Marti (L) and their aunt, Mary (M). (@dory_frank/ Instagram)

His death was confirmed by his wife, Marti, to local newspaper Ocala Gazette. Marti, who had been married to the legendary wrestler for over forty years, confirmed that Dory Funk Jr died in hospice care. A cause of death was not revealed.

Real name Dorrance Earnest Funk, Dory Funk Jr. came from the Funk family, often referred to as a "dynasty" in wrestling. It featured Dory Fuck Jr's brother Terry Funk, and their legendary father, Dory Funk Sr. His wife, Marti, told the Ocala Gazette that Dory Funk Jr. "was such a good guy.”

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Triple H Pays Tribute Former WWE wrestler Triple H, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, is currently the Chief Content Officer of WWE. Levesque posted an update on social media, paying condolences on Funk Jr's death.

"Saddened to announce the passing of Dory Funk, Jr.," Triple H wrote on Facebook. "From the Double Cross Ranch to the WWE Hall of Fame, Dory’s style inspired countless performers in our industry.

"Whether it was at WrestleMania 2, WCW, ECW, or the dozens of NWA-affiliated promotions, his travels across North America and Asia were a part of the early blueprint that helped build this business into a global phenomenon.

"My thoughts and those of the entire WWE Universe are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

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Dory Funk Jr.'s Legacy Dory Funk Jr., born in 1941 went on to become on the most technically accomplished wrestler following his 1963 debut. Trained by his father, Funk Jr. won the NWA World Heavyweight Champion in 1969 by defeating Gene Kiniski. He held the title for the next four years - the second highest in record.

Funk competed across the National Wrestling Alliance territories, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and numerous promotions in North America and Asia. Alongside his younger brother Terry Funk, he won tag team championships worldwide. Dory became an influential trainer, founding the Funking Conservatory in Florida.

He and Terry were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. Dory wrestled into his 80s, retiring after his final match in 2024. Terry Funk died in 2023.

The Funk wrestling dynasty started with Dory Funk Sr., a respected wrestler and promoter who built the influential Western States Sports territory in Amarillo, Texas.