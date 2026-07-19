Kartik Aaryan screams with joy, gets hugs from parents after winning first National Award for Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a video capturing the exact moment his name was announced as the National Award winner for his role in Chandu Champion.
Actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated his first National Film Award for Best Actor for Chandu Champion with joy, breaking into a scream before sharing emotional hugs with his parents. The actor admitted he is still trying to process the overwhelming emotions, saying that "some moments are simply bigger than words."
Kartik Aaryan reacts to National Award win
The 72nd National Film Awards were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi on Saturday evening. The winners were chosen by a national panel of jurors. This year's awards are for films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification in 2024.
The National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role award is shared between the legendary Mammooty for the Malayalam film Bramayugam, and Kartik Aaryan for the Hindi film Chandu Champion.
On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram to share a video capturing the exact moment his name was announced as the National Award winner. The clip focused on his reaction to the big win, along with the emotional celebrations that followed, as his parents hugged him with pride.
The video captured Kartik watching the live announcement of the National Film Awards with his family. The moment his name was announced as the Best Actor winner, the actor erupted in celebration, letting out a scream of joy.
The camera then panned to Kartik's parents, whose faces lit up with pride as they embraced their son and congratulated him on the achievement. The most heartwarming moment of the video came when his mother lovingly kissed him on the cheek, making the celebration all the more emotional.
Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I’ve carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful 🙏🏻 Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion 🙏🏻.”
The actor also shared the post on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Dreams do come true.”
About Chandu Champion
Chandu Champion is a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, born on November 1, 1944, in Maharashtra. Kartik went out of his way to work on his physical transformation to essay the role of Murlikant Petkar in the film. The film traces different phases and obstacles of his life. Petkar excelled in multiple sports, especially wrestling and hockey. Chandu Champion also marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Kabir Khan. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. It was released in theaters worldwide on June 14, 2024.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.