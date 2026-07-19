Kartik Aaryan screams with joy, gets hugs from parents after winning first National Award for Chandu Champion

Actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated his first National Film Award for Best Actor for Chandu Champion with joy, breaking into a scream before sharing emotional hugs with his parents. The actor admitted he is still trying to process the overwhelming emotions, saying that "some moments are simply bigger than words." Chandu Champion was released in theaters worldwide on June 14, 2024.

Kartik Aaryan reacts to National Award win The 72nd National Film Awards were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi on Saturday evening. The winners were chosen by a national panel of jurors. This year's awards are for films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification in 2024.

The National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role award is shared between the legendary Mammooty for the Malayalam film Bramayugam, and Kartik Aaryan for the Hindi film Chandu Champion.

On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram to share a video capturing the exact moment his name was announced as the National Award winner. The clip focused on his reaction to the big win, along with the emotional celebrations that followed, as his parents hugged him with pride.

The video captured Kartik watching the live announcement of the National Film Awards with his family. The moment his name was announced as the Best Actor winner, the actor erupted in celebration, letting out a scream of joy.

The camera then panned to Kartik's parents, whose faces lit up with pride as they embraced their son and congratulated him on the achievement. The most heartwarming moment of the video came when his mother lovingly kissed him on the cheek, making the celebration all the more emotional.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I’ve carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful 🙏🏻 Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion 🙏🏻.”

The actor also shared the post on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Dreams do come true.”