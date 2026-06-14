2 years of Chandu Champion| Kartik Aaryan deserves the National Award for his dedication, says Murlikant Petkar

It's been two years since the Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion released. Kartik Aaryan brought on screen the life of India’s first Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar and earned critical acclaim. For the para-athlete, the film has had quite a lasting impact. “It has been quite a transformative period since the film was released. The film didn’t just tell my story—it gave it a much larger voice and reached people across generations,” Murlikant Petkar says. Murlikant Petkar on Kartik Aaryan and Chandu Champion He adds, “What has changed most for me is the level of awareness and recognition. Earlier, very few people knew about my journey or about India’s Paralympic history, but today, many individuals come up to me sharing how the film inspired them or changed their perspective on resilience and determination.” Petkar says that reliving his journey through the film on screen didn’t only remind him of the struggles and hardships he went through, but it also made him realise the strength and purpose behind it all. “It gave me a renewed sense of pride and gratitude.”

Petkar insists that Chandu Champion also brought an impactful change in the perspective towards para-athletes in the country. “There has been a noticeable shift in how people perceive para-athletes now. Earlier, para-athletes were often seen through a lens of sympathy. Today, I see a gradual shift towards respect and admiration. People are beginning to recognise para-athletes as high-performance sportspersons who compete with the same level of dedication and courage as any other athlete. The narrative is slowly moving from ‘inspiration because of adversity’ to ‘recognition for excellence’,” he says. The para-athlete admits that there is still a long way to go in terms of equal recognition, infrastructure, and opportunities. “But I genuinely feel that the mindset has started to evolve in the right direction—and if a film can contribute even a small part to that shift, it is a very meaningful outcome,” he insists.

Having worked closely with Kartik Aaryan through the course of the film, Petkar shares a special equation with the actor now. “My relationship with Kartik has been very warm and respectful right from the beginning, but over time, it has definitely grown into something more personal. When we first met, he approached my story with a lot of sincerity and curiosity—he genuinely wanted to understand not just the events of my life, but also the emotions and mindset behind them. During the process of the film, I saw the kind of dedication and effort he put into portraying my journey, and that created a strong bond of trust and appreciation between us. It was not just an actor playing a role—he truly immersed himself in the character and treated my story with great respect,” he says, adding, “ Kartik Aryan Deserves National Award for his hard work and dedication.” Petkar shares that the two of them still remain in touch. “His journey post the film has been remarkable, and it makes me very happy to see how well he has carried forward the impact of Chandu Champion. There is a mutual regard—we may not speak very frequently, but the connection remains strong and genuine,” he shares.