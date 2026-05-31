Kartik Aaryan calls Obsession one of the 'best horror films', Ananya Panday also hails Hollywood blockbuster

Kartik Aaryan was among the first Bollywood celebrities to publicly praise the film. Sharing his reaction online, the actor wrote, “One of the best horror films after a very long time. Absolutely obsessed with #Obsession. Don’t miss this one.”

A horror film made on a modest budget by filmmaker and former YouTube creator Curry Barker is quickly becoming one of the biggest surprise success stories of the year. Released in Indian theatres on May 29 following its US debut on May 15, Obsession has generated significant buzz among moviegoers and celebrities alike. The supernatural psychological thriller has already caught the attention of Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday , both of whom recently praised the film on social media. Despite being made on a reported budget of just $750,000 to $1 million, Obsession has crossed the $100 million mark worldwide, establishing itself as one of the most unexpected horror hits of 2026.

Kartik Aaryan is not the only Bollywood star who has been talking about the film. His Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday also joined the growing list of fans after watching Obsession. Taking to Instagram Stories, she revealed that the psychological horror thriller stayed with her long after the credits rolled and left a lasting impression on her. She wrote, “I can't get this film out of my head... safe to say I am obsessed.”

A YouTube creator’s leap into mainstream cinema The film marks the feature directorial debut of 26-year-old Curry Barker, who first made a name for himself on YouTube through short films and horror content. Barker wore multiple hats on the project, serving as the writer, director and editor.

Before Obsession, he had already built a loyal following among horror fans with his low-budget online projects, especially Milk & Serial, which developed a strong cult following within the genre community.

India box office Even as it continues its strong run globally, Curry Barker's horror thriller Obsession is steadily finding an audience in India as well. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹5.40 crore gross at the Indian box office, with a net collection of ₹4.50 crore over its opening weekend. The film was released across 2,010 shows nationwide.

Obsession opened with a nett collection of ₹1.75 crore on Friday from 859 shows, recording an occupancy of 34 percent. On Saturday, the film witnessed a significant jump, collecting ₹2.75 crore from 1,151 shows while occupancy rose to 48 percent.

What is Obsession about? The story follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely, hopeless romantic working at a music store who has been quietly in love with his childhood friend and coworker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). After yet another failed attempt to confess his feelings, Bear turns to a mysterious crystal shop and buys a strange trinket called the One Wish Willow. He makes a desperate wish: that Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world.

The wish comes true in the worst possible way. Nikki’s feelings become overwhelming, obsessive and unstable. Her affection turns suffocating, almost violent in its intensity. She cannot bear to be away from Bear, reacts with panic when he leaves, and begins displaying deeply disturbing behaviour as her love transforms into fixation.

The film also stars Andy Richter, Cooper Tomlinson, and Megan Lawless.