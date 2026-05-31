Obsession review: Curry Barker's 'nice guy expose' is dark, triggering, splendid; give Inde Navarrette the Oscar already

Obsession Director: Curry Barker Cast: Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, Andy Richter Rating: ★★★★★ I am breaking a cardinal rule of mine for movie reviews with Obsession. This will be a spoiler-filled review. Usually, I talk about how a film has been made and how it made me feel, and that is enough. But with Obsession, it is impossible to discuss its impact or critique it without the specifics of those scenes and themes. To say that Obsession will go down in history as one of the seminal horror films is no exaggeration. Curry Barker’s feature film debut is everything horror needs to be - dark, tragic, scary, and discomforting. But it is so much more. It shines a mirror onto our society’s most privileged and ubiquitous monster - the nice guys. And it does so in a way that feels relatable across genders. Obsession review: Inde Navarrette delivers a performance for the ages.

The premise (Spoilers ahead!) Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee, has an unrequited crush on his co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarette). Since he is too chicken to tell her this himself (even after she asks him point-blank), he figures the only way is to wish it. The only thing is that the wish comes true. Nikki now loves him ‘more than anything in the world’. The only catch is that Bear comes to realise this is not Nikki, but something forced to replicate that deep love for him. The real Nikki is trapped underneath. The tussle between the two and not-Nikki’s ‘love’ leads to a violent showdown as Bear realises he has bitten off more than he can chew.

The real monster of Obsession First things first. Despite what you have seen on TikToks or Instagram Reels, Nikki is not the monster here. Despite her outbursts and eerie behaviour, she is very much the victim, reduced to a puppet due to the obsession of a man who refuses to recognise her autonomy. The monster is Bear, and the titular obsession is his. Very subtly and very cleverly, Obsession sets up Bear as a likeable young man. He is awkward, even respectful, and shy. When his wish comes true, he is the perfect boyfriend, but only till the cracks begin to show.

There were two moments in the film that very clearly set Bear up as our bad guy. One is a chilling moment where he hears the real Nikki’s scream and chooses to distance himself from it. He does not want to confront the reality: that he has forced an innocent girl into this life of sex slavery. The second is more direct, when Nikki reaches out, in pain. And his only response is: ‘What is so bad about being with me?’ The entitlement, the righteousness, and the unwillingness to be accountable are the monsters here - ones that we see around us every day.