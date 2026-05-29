CBFC chops off 38 seconds key footage in highest-rated horror movie of 2026 Obsession despite A rating; internet miffed

But the most notable changes to the film came from the reduction of 24 seconds of ‘extreme violence’ and the complete removal of 14 seconds of ‘graphic sexual activity’, leading to 38 seconds of removed key footage. A visual featuring nudity was also removed from Obsession. The film was cleared for release by the CBFC after these changes were carried out.

The CBFC certificate for Obsession shows that the film’s runtime is approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes (110.29). The list of insertions, excisions and modifications shows that anti-smoking and anti-tobacco health spots were inserted, and anti-liquor, anti-smoking messages were imposed on scenes.

Curry Barker’s much-awaited horror film, Obsession , was finally released in theatres in India on May 29. Horror fans who were waiting for the film were in for a shock after realising that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had asked for the removal of 38 seconds of key footage. This comes after the highest-rated horror film on Rotten Tomatoes in 2026 was already given an A certificate by the board. The internet was miffed with the changes made to the Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette-starrer.

Internet miffed with changes by the CBFC Audiences who were looking forward to watching Obsession in theatres were disappointed by the CBFC's changes. “The Censor board sucks @CBFC_India. Just Watched Obsession from Cinepolis, Kerala. Due to substantiate cuts on violence & a sex scene (mind you - for an A rated movie!), major part of the plot was missed,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.

Another miffed X user wrote, “What’s Wrong with CBFC. CBFC have trimmed 38 Seconds of Footage from Obsession, and given it an ‘A’ Certificate. What’s the point of giving ‘A’ certificate if you have to trim and mute the sequences. First with superman then with Dhurandhar franchise and now with Obsession. CBFC considers ADULTS Immature enough, that they can’t watch Horror in a Jam packed theatre, Too much interference.”

“i have stopped going to the movies and stopped spending on OTT subscriptions because of this very reason,” criticised one Instagram-user, while another wrote, “So there are things that even Adults cannot watch ? Then who qualifies to be able to watch these scenes? Aliens?” Many even pointed out that the chopped scenes were integral to the movie and were much-hyped after the film was released in the US. “They censored the whole point of the movie?” pointed out one Instagram-user.