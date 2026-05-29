KD The Devil OTT release: When and where to watch Nora Fatehi, Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty's Kannada film

KD The Devil was released in theatres on April 30 and will now be available on OTT more than a month later. The Kannada film will be available to stream on Zee5 from June 5. The official social media account of Zee5 Kannada posted a new trailer cut of the film, writing, “Dust everywhere you step, blood everywhere you blow! The countdown to the Devil's entry begins. 'KD - The Devil' on Kannada ZEE5 from June 5th.”

KD The Devil OTT release: Prem’s Kannada film KD The Devil ran into trouble ahead of its theatrical release over the song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke) and its suggestive lyrics. After the Dhruva Sarja, Nora Fatehi , Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty film was released in theatres on April 30 to a lukewarm response, find out when and where to stream it on OTT soon.

The video begins with a voiceover noting that a criminal named Kali was being escorted by security, even though the Prime Minister does not receive such treatment. They add that it felt more like a victory march. We’re soon introduced to Kaalidasa, aka KD, with the promotional material hinting that a normal man gets caught in something far bigger than him. The trailer ends with him hacking away at everyone who comes in his way.

About KD The Devil KD The Devil is directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K. Narayana for KVN Productions. It stars Dhruva Sarja, Kichcha Sudeepa, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected ₹24.19 crore worldwide.

In March this year, the film came under the scanner when the song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke) was released, picturised on Nora and Sanjay. The lyrics penned by Prem in Kannada and Raqueeb Alam in Hindi received flak for being suggestive. After widespread criticism, Nora distanced herself from the song, claiming she did not know the song’s meaning when she shot for it. Raqueeb, too, claimed to only translate what Prem had written.

The Hindi version of the song was removed from YouTube and other platforms, and legal petitions were filed with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and State Women's Commissions for Haryana and Karnataka also intervened. Sanjay and Nora later pledged to sponsor girls' education.