Overjoyed Sonakshi Sinha celebrates Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, apologises to Gen Z student protestors: ‘Salute’

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education, quit on Saturday amid widespread demonstrations by students across India against purported irregularities in entrance tests, including NEET-UG. The news has brought happiness to many students, social activists, and even some celebrities supporting this movement. One of them is Sonakshi Sinha, who took to Instagram and uploaded a playful video congratulating all those who have hailed this moment as a significant win for students. Sonakshi Sinha celebrates Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation with hilarious video: ‘Millenial sathiya gayi hai’

Sonakshi has been one of the celebrities voicing their opinions in recent weeks. She came out in support of Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike and condemned the lathi and tear gas attack on students during the Sansad March on July 20.

What Sonakshi Sinha said In a video shared on social media after the resignation, Sonakshi looked visibly thrilled. She even did sit-ups while apologising to Gen Z for not taking them seriously. She said, “Bhai aap jaante nahi ho aapne aaj kya kiya hai. I am an artist, bro, but Gen Z is the art. Main pata hai bahut halke mein leti hoon Gen Z ko. Maine socha kya hai, jaake karte hain, thak jaate hain, kuch nahi hoga inse. Uske liye salute. Salute! Look at me now, I want to be you, I want to be Gen-Z. What have y'all done? Unbelievable.”

The translation means, "Brother, you have no idea what you’ve achieved today. I’m an artist, bro, but Gen Z is the art. You know, I used to underestimate Gen Z. I’d think, "They just do things on a whim, get tired, and nothing really comes of it." But I take my hat off to you for this. Salute! Look at me now—I want to be you; I want to be Gen Z. What have you all done? It’s unbelievable.."