When Toxic release was delayed, people told Yash ‘Dhurandhar se darr gaya’, actor reacts: '100-200 crore kam hone se...'
Yash reacted to the postponed release of his film Toxic, which helped him avoid a box-office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.
Yash’s revenge saga, Toxic, is finally set to release in theatres later this month after multiple delays. The film was originally slated for release in March this year, when it clashed with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-awaited sequel to Dhurandhar by Aditya Dhar. In a recent interaction, Yash admitted that when the March release was postponed, people assumed he was avoiding the clash because of the hype around Dhurandhar.
Yash addresses Dhurandhar clash
In an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash addressed Toxic and Dhurandhar 2’s clash in March. Talking about the postponement, Yash said, “When my movie was supposed to release on March 19 (and postponed), I know a lot of people said about me ki main bhi darr gaya (I got scared). Zindagi me khone ka kuch hai hi nahi to darr hai hi nahi (I have nothing to lose in life, so I have no fear).”
The actor said he did have a fear, but it was about not making the right film, not about a box-office clash. “Log samajhte hain ki ₹100- ₹200 crore kam hone se mujhe kuch ho sakta hai. Nahi sir, hamare paas toh kuch tha hi nahi pocket mein. Abhi joh bhi hai, plus hi hai. Woh minus jitna bhi ho itna plus hai life mein pyaar ka bhi aur success ka bhi. Uss sab ka darr nahi hai, darr iss cheez ka hai ki joh maine promise kiya hai logon ko and meri taraf se product theek nahi aaya (People think that it will affect me if the film makes ₹100-200 crore less. But no! We had nothing on us. Whatever we have right now is a bonus. However much we lose from that, there will always be a surplus. My fear is that what I make should not be bad),” said the actor.
Toxic’s delayed release
Deep Dive
Toxic was originally scheduled for release in March, when it would have clashed with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. However, a few weeks before the release, Toxic was pushed back, citing ‘uncertainty in the Middle East’. The film’s makers released a statement postponing the release to June. However, in May, the film was pushed back again, with no release date announced. Eventually, on Father’s Day, the makers announced that Toxic will release in theatres on August 26.
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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