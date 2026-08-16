Yash says wife Radhika Pandit 'won't be happy' about Toxic intimate scenes: 'Every partner would feel uncomfortable'

Yash and his fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Toxic. However, the film's trailer sparked controversy, with several viewers calling out the erotic scenes featuring Yash and other actors. In a recent interaction, Yash opened up about his wife and former actor Radhika Pandit's reaction to the intimate scenes in the film. Kiara Advani and Yash in a still from Tabaahi song from Toxic.

'Every partner would feel uncomfortable' Speaking to Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash admitted that, like any other partner, his wife also felt uncomfortable. However, he said he decided to step out of his comfort zone to do justice to the art and make the portrayal as authentic as possible.

He said, “I think every partner would feel uncomfortable about this. I don’t want to lie. Every partner feels that way. But I think, by the end of the day, we have to understand that it’s a craft. It’s an art, and what we’re trying to achieve with this is very, very different. Some things people do because they believe in them. Some things people do because they know about them. Some things are done just because even the next generation looks up to it and learns from it. So some things have to be recorded, and I feel this story is important.”