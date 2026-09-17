‘Music ka SRK hoon, gussa Salman Khan wala hai’: Amaal Mallik warns trolls targeting family over Main Hoon Hero Tera row
Amaal Mallik has issued a stern warning to trolls targeting his family over a recent post about the ownership and credits for his song Main Hoon Hero.
Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has issued a strong warning to social media users targeting his family amid the ongoing controversy over his song Main Hoon Hero Tera. The musician took to social media to warn that no attacks on family will be ‘tolerated’.
Amaal Mallik's warning to trolls
On Wednesday, the composer shared a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), where he drew a clear line between criticism of him and attacks on his family.Amaal wrote, “A statutory warning to the entire audience on each & every social platform of the world… Not a word about my family will be tolerated.”
Elaborating on his stance on the controversy around Main Hoon Hero Tera, his 2015 song sung by Salman Khan, Amaal added, “Firstly, know that Armaan Malik has sung the main version, because of which it could be presented to the actor-producer Mr Salman Khan and director Mr Nikhil Advani. I made it, @kumaarofficial sir wrote it, @ArmaanMalik22 sang it; hence it got approved and then @BeingSalmanKhan sir sang it. That’s how the cookie crumbles, and that’s exactly how it happened, okay? FYI, without Me & Kumaar sir, there would be no song to sing. Without Armaan, there would be nothing to play to Salman, sir. Without SK’s face & voice version, the song wouldn’t be where it is today; never denied that. But does anyone even pause to think how much goes into creating a song and then get left out of every celebration post every year.”
‘Will expose each one of you’
The composer also warned that he would ‘expose’ those who target his family. He said he had stood by his father, Daboo Malik, and his family and would continue to do so despite their estrangement.
“I will expose each one of you here if I find you saying anything against my family. Also, if anyone from the film industry, without probable cause or reason, stands up against me and mine, watch out, I’ll be coming for you… Music ka #Srk hoon main, Magar gussa mera #SalmanKhan Aur #SanjayDutt wala hai. Yeh sab doosro ko saath chalta hoga, Daboo Malik aur unki family ke saath Bilkul nahi… Amaal Mallik unke saath khada tha, hai aur rahega bhi. So, bhidna at your own risk. (This might happen with others, but definitely not with Daboo Malik and his family… Amaal Mallik stood with them, stands with them, and will continue to stand with them. So, clash at your own risk).”
What is the controversy
The controversy began last week when Salman Khan Films shared a social media post marking 10 years of Main Hoon Hero Tera but did not mention Amaal Mallik’s credit as the composer, prompting the composer to call them out. Even as the post was edited to include him, social media users began criticising Amaal for being ‘ungrateful’ to Salman. Amaal and his singer-brother Armaan both defended his stance publicly, leading to more vitriol online.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.