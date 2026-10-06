Kareena Kapoor says people are ‘excited’ for interaction with Mira Rajput; Kriti Sanon was shocked to see her choli become primetime news debate

The trailer shows Kareena telling Mira, “I think everyone is excited about this.” The actor had earlier shared a picture with Mira from the sets of What Women Want. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, “The absolutely warm and lovely Mira on the show today.” Mira later reshared Kareena’s post and thanked her for having her on the show. She also shared a few pictures from the day on her own Instagram feed.

While Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, has her first formal interaction on camera with Kareena, Kriti finds herself revisiting a controversy she probably never expected to become a national talking point. The actor speaks about the backlash over her GIVA Raksha Bandhan advertisement and recalls how her outfit ended up being discussed on prime-time television.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with a new season of What Women Want, and the first trailer gives a glimpse of the conversations lined up this time around. The season brings together an interesting mix of guests, including Mickey Contractor, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Neetu Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and more. But two names in particular stand out in the trailer: Mira Rajput and Kriti Sanon .

Kriti Sanon recalls the GIVA ad controversy Kriti Sanon, meanwhile, revisits a controversy that quickly became much bigger than the advertisement itself. GIVA’s Raksha Bandhan campaign showed Kriti in an Indo-Western outfit as she celebrated the festival by tying a Rakhi to her brother and her pet dog. The ad soon drew criticism online, with some users taking issue with Kriti’s outfit and questioning whether it was appropriate for a festival they viewed as deeply traditional.

Looking back at the controversy on What Women Want, she tells Kareena, “I couldn't believe... when my choli had become like a 6 people panel discussion on prime-time news.” Kareena immediately agrees, responding, “I know.”

Kriti had questioned the focus on women's clothing Kriti had already spoken about the backlash on Instagram when the advertisement became a talking point. Rather than getting into a debate over whether her outfit was appropriate, she questioned why a woman’s clothing continues to be treated as a measure of her respect for culture.

She had written, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, yet a woman's respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

The actor later reshared another post that read, "Guys, it's not Men vs Women," which addressed patriarchal and misogynistic attitudes. She did not directly name the GIVA advertisement in that post, but it came at a time when the discussion around her outfit was still ongoing.