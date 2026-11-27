Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Allu Aravind says he predicted audience fatigue towards ‘high-octane’ pan-India films 2 years ago, gets asked if he told this to son, Allu Arjun
At a press meet in Hyderabad to promote Aakasamlo Oka Tara, producer Allu Aravind spoke about commercial cinema and more.
Producer Allu Aravind's most recent film is Pavan Sadineni’s Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Aakasamlo Oka Tara. While the film had a slow opening on November 20, it has since grossed ₹40 crore worldwide. Speaking to the press in Hyderabad, Aravind said he predicted audience fatigue with commercial tropes two years ago. When asked if he relayed the same to his son, Allu Arjun, here’s how he responded.
Allu Aravind on audience fatigue for commercial tropes
At the press meet in Hyderabad on Thursday, a reporter mentioned that top Telugu heroes are focused on starring in ‘ambitious pan-India films’ that are ‘high-octane’ and mounted on a large budget. They mentioned, though, that in the last year and a half, the audience has indicated that they are tired of such films and would rather watch something ‘classy and pleasant’. It was pointed out that, to make such films now, Tollywood has to turn to Dulquer Salmaan and actors who aren’t Telugu.
Aravind initially smiled and answered, “Any good businessman can imagine what is happening after two to three years. Take my answer as me predicting what would happen two years ago, too.” When the reporter wondered if he had relayed the same to his son, Arjun, the producer asked them to repeat their question. When they did, he laughed and said, “Not really.”
The producer then defended commercial cinema, stating, “I have said this to anybody in general. This is not to say that two years back I predicted that so-called commercial cinema would see lower reception. It is also my effort to make commercial films. I don’t know if my future films will be the way you described. But in 2027 and 2028, I will be backing films with a huge star cast that will become blockbusters.”
Allu Arjun’s upcoming work
Arjun faced ups and downs in his career before tasting success with Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020. It came after the disappointment of Vakkantham Vamsi’s 2018 film Naa Peru Surya. However, Sukumar's films Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) changed the trajectory of his career, turning him into an actor who delivered one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.
Arjun now has the sci-fi film Raaka, directed by Atlee and co-starring Deepika Padukone, lined up. The release date of the film produced by Sun Pictures is yet to be announced. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film by Lokesh Kanagaraj lined up, which has not yet begun shooting. Aravind has Gowtam Tinnanuri’s MS Subbulakshmi biopic, MS - A Legacy on Screen, starring Rashmika Mandanna, lined up.
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