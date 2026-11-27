Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
Film workers’ body to withdraw crew from Netflix productions, stop shoots if streamer doesn't ban Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has issued an ultimatum to Netflix, demanding no release for the Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.
The row over the Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has intensified in India. The series is Netflix’s first Pakistani original and is slated for release on December 4. However, film workers’ unions in India have called for a ban on the show, citing political tensions between the two countries. Now, after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also called on Netflix not to stream any Pakistani content, a film workers’ body has issued an ultimatum to the streamer to honour it.
FWICE threatens to stop Netflix projects’ shoots
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a stern warning to Netflix on Thursday, threatening to withdraw its members from all Netflix productions and bring shootings at its locations to a standstill if the platform fails to comply. The FWICE had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention in preventing the show’s release in India.
Speaking to news agency ANI, FWICE President BN Tiwari said that all streaming platforms operating in India had been instructed by the government last year not to showcase Pakistani content, and that Netflix had agreed ‘not to showcase content that goes against India's policies or national interests’. Tiwari added, “Despite that, they have now launched the promo for a Pakistani series, and the show will also be released soon. I know that their control is from America and the telecast happens from there; otherwise, if it had been from any corner of India, we would have stopped it by now”
Taking a stronger position, the FWICE president warned that the federation could withdraw its workforce from Netflix's productions across India if the platform went ahead with the release. "Netflix has been in our good books until now. If they do not stop this, then wherever their shooting is taking place, I will pull our people out from there, and their shooting at every location will be stopped," he said. Tiwari claimed that FWICE represents almost 95% of the workers, technicians and artists in the industry.
The federation represents nearly 5 lakh workers associated with various unions and professions across film and entertainment industries in West India
I&B Ministry asks Netflix to comply
On Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked the streaming platform to comply with its 2025 advisory about Pakistani content and maintain the position it had communicated to the government in June last year. At the time, Netflix had informed the Ministry that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The government has now asked the platform to stand by that commitment.
About Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo
Created, directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the series adapts Pakistani novelist Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 bestselling Urdu novel of the same name. The series follows six love stories and features some of the biggest names in Pakistan's entertainment industry, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.
The series, which has been eight years in the making, unveiled its trailer at Karachi's historic Mohatta Palace this week, with the cast in attendance.
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