Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, released in theatres on November 5. The film did great business on its opening day, setting a new record for a pre-Diwali release in India. After a dip, the film showed a sharp growth over the extended Diwali holiday period. It crossed ₹500 crore within 6 days of release. The film is now inching towards the ₹1000 crore mark in India. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana has also made it to two technical shortlists for the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards, competing in the Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design categories. more

Ramayana box office update Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release. By the time of its release, the film had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. The film went on to collect ₹64.85 crore in India on its first day of release, becoming the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. Friday saw a dip, and the film collected only ₹48.05 crore. The film picked up on Saturday with a haul of ₹69.80 crore. The film then earned ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, both the highest in Indian cinema history.

In its third week, the film saw a dip in collections, and to combat this, the film’s makers have now slashed ticket prices across India. Following the announcement, most halls across India reduced the ticket prices for their Ramayana shows to as low as ₹99"> ₹99. This has certainly helped in maintaining the momentum for the film. The latest update from Sacnilk states that Ramayana collected ₹9.65 crore on Thursday, which is a slight growth in comparison to its previous day when the earnings were at ₹9.50 crore. This brings the total box office collection to ₹992.10 crore.

The film is now in touching distance of the 1000 crore mark, which it should be expected to cross by tomorrow. Despite the dip, the film has collected over ₹1700 crore gross worldwide.