Some films have a fanbase, while others enjoy a cult following. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films have managed to achieve both. Be it The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) or any other film in the franchise, these movies have consistently brought fans together and parked conversations around fan theories that extend far beyond the big screen. Fans think Cillian Murphy might be playing Doctor Doom in Avengers Doomsday. more

Now, with the release of Avengers: Doomsday drawing closer, MCU fans are bracing for another storm, with the stakes higher than ever. After unveiling a trailer for the film on Wednesday, the makers released a special teaser on Thursday. The latest footage has left fans wondering if Cillian Murphy could be playing Doctor Doom in the film.

Fans speculate Cillian Murphy is Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday For the longest time, Doctor Doom's character has been associated with Robert Downey Jr. The actor made a brief, uncredited appearance as the villain in the mid-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025). Even before that, Marvel Studios had officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 that Downey would play Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, in Avengers: Doomsday. The announcement had seemingly put an end to any speculation about who would play the iconic villain.

However, the latest teaser has sparked fresh theories among fans. In the footage, Magneto, played by Sir Ian McKellen, appears to try to remove Doctor Doom's mask, with the camera briefly focusing on the character's eyes. Some fans believe the eyes look blue or green rather than brown, which they associate with Downey. This has led to speculation that the actor behind the mask could be Cillian Murphy, known for his striking blue eyes.