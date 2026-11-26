The trailer opens at Janki Das Ruia Hospital, where some medical mysteries have no obvious answers. The only person who might be able to crack these cases is the 'medical genius' Dr Hassan, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He has the ability to identify what others often overlook. But while his mind is wired to solve the most complex medical cases, navigating everyday relationships is hardly his strongest suit. The trailer shows that Nawaz's Dr Hassan has no filter when dealing with his patients or colleagues, making him a challenging person to work with, even as his brilliance makes him indispensable to the hospital.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has stepped into the world of medical mysteries, taking on Hugh Laurie's role in the Indian adaptation of the popular American show House. The makers have now released the trailer, giving a glimpse into Dr Hassan's world, where he solves impossible cases while navigating tricky equations with his juniors and patients.

Heading the hospital is Dr Palak Jain, played by Dia Mirza, its Chief Medical Officer and Hassan's former medical college classmate, who understands his abilities better than most. Alongside Hassan is Dr Vivek, his closest friend and trusted confidant, and a team of specialised doctors played by Smaran Sahu, Rehmat Rattan and Jayson Thaam, who find themselves navigating the demands of working with a mind that rarely follows the rules. Together, they form a team that takes on complex and baffling medical cases.

Nawazuddin brings wit and humour to the character and even takes a swipe at nepo kids in a hilarious moment. When one of his colleagues helps solve part of a mystery, he praises him but adds a pinch of sarcasm. He says, "Very good Rishi, take the charge. They think nepo kids have no brains."

About Dr Hassan Directed by Rohan Sippy, Dr Hassan has been adapted and scripted by Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, with dialogues by Virat Basoya. It is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Rajesh Chadha, Mrinalini Jain and Shyam Rathi, with Vibhas Singh Gautam serving as Executive Producer, under the banner of Banijay Asia. Dr Hassan is based on the hit series House, created by David Shore and produced by Heel and Toe Films, Shore Z Productions, Bad Hat Harry Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Starring Hugh Laurie, the original series aired for eight seasons on FOX from 2004 to 2012. The critically acclaimed series won five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Peabody Award and nine People's Choice Awards, among other accolades. The Indian adaptation stars Dia Mirza, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Smaran Sahu, Rehmat Rattan and Jayson Thaam, among others, in key roles and is scheduled to release on JioHotstar on December 11.

Sharing his thoughts on the series, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "What makes Dr. Hassan interesting is that he is not trying to be likeable. He is completely consumed by the cases he takes on, and everything else almost seems secondary to him. As an actor, I find such contradictions very interesting to explore. You have to understand what makes a person think and behave the way he does, rather than simply play his eccentricities. I also enjoyed the little moments of humour that emerge from his interactions with people, often without him even intending to be funny. Hassan is quite a character, and discovering his many layers was a wonderful experience."

Dia Mirza said she found the relationships in Dr Hassan as compelling as its medical cases. Talking about her character Palak's equation with Hassan, she said, "Palak is someone who knows Hassan well, understands his brilliance and is also acutely aware of how challenging he can be. There is a certain familiarity and history in their equation that makes their interactions very interesting." She added that she loved how the show explored not just medicine, but also "the people, personalities and emotions that come with it".

Director Rohan Sippy said adapting an internationally loved show like House for Indian audiences came with both excitement and responsibility. He added that the team wanted to retain the original's intrigue and distinctive character dynamics while bringing its own sensibility to the storytelling. Calling Nawazuddin an inspired choice for Dr Hassan, he praised the depth and unpredictability he brings to the role and said Dia's character adds "a wonderful counterpoint of poise and dignity".