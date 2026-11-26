Live

By

On Tuesday night, the SP released its first list of five candidates for the UP elections, naming nominees for constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur.

UP elections 2027 LIVE: As seat-sharing talks with Congress are underway, the Samajwadi Party will launch its election manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls at 4pm on Thursday. The seat-sharing negotiation between Congress and the Samajwadi Party began on Monday. The SP on Tuesday gave its first offer of 26 seats to the Congress, which has demanded 120 seats, with at least 50 "winnable" seats. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on the same day suggested that the talks were progressing smoothly. "The beginning has been made with the winnable 26 seats. Talks will move forward through understanding and cooperation," Yadav posted on X. Akhilesh told news agency ANI that 'winnability' would be a deciding factor in the final seat distribution. On Tuesday night, the SP released its first list of five candidates for the elections, naming nominees for constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. The first offer and the SP's first candidates' list, however, sparked friction between the two parties, with Congress MP Imran Masood questioning the Samajwadi Party's "seriousness" about forging an alliance. He said that while the SP appeared to be holding discussions with the Congress on the one hand, it was making electoral declarations on the other. Masood said this raised "questions about its intent." "We were discussing within the alliance; the meetings took place in Delhi. And after those meetings, if a declaration is made and it is said that ‘Sir, the starting point is 26 (seats)’ — we didn't even ask you for 26 seats. We are not beggars," Masood told news agency ANI. Congress had originally demanded 181 seats. However, it significantly reduced the number of seats it sought to 120 seats, with at least 50 "winnable" seats. A second round of seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are set to take place on Friday, HT reported, citing people aware of the details. The SP-Congress alliance and the newly forged AIMIM-Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) tie-up are the key contenders against the current Bharatiya Janata Party government in the 2027 elections. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday exuded confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming assembly elections but appeared to not be on the same page on a likely CM face for the campaign. Adityanath said the BJP's lotus symbol was bigger than him and that "everyone knows who is who," when asked about the party's CM face. Hours later, Maurya said BJP legislators will pick the CM after the 2027 polls, in keeping with the established practice, and it could be the incumbent Adityanath or someone else. ...Read More

Akhilesh told news agency ANI that 'winnability' would be a deciding factor in the final seat distribution. On Tuesday night, the SP released its first list of five candidates for the elections, naming nominees for constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. The first offer and the SP's first candidates' list, however, sparked friction between the two parties, with Congress MP Imran Masood questioning the Samajwadi Party's "seriousness" about forging an alliance. He said that while the SP appeared to be holding discussions with the Congress on the one hand, it was making electoral declarations on the other. Masood said this raised "questions about its intent." "We were discussing within the alliance; the meetings took place in Delhi. And after those meetings, if a declaration is made and it is said that ‘Sir, the starting point is 26 (seats)’ — we didn't even ask you for 26 seats. We are not beggars," Masood told news agency ANI. Congress had originally demanded 181 seats. However, it significantly reduced the number of seats it sought to 120 seats, with at least 50 "winnable" seats. A second round of seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are set to take place on Friday, HT reported, citing people aware of the details. The SP-Congress alliance and the newly forged AIMIM-Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) tie-up are the key contenders against the current Bharatiya Janata Party government in the 2027 elections. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday exuded confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming assembly elections but appeared to not be on the same page on a likely CM face for the campaign. Adityanath said the BJP's lotus symbol was bigger than him and that "everyone knows who is who," when asked about the party's CM face. Hours later, Maurya said BJP legislators will pick the CM after the 2027 polls, in keeping with the established practice, and it could be the incumbent Adityanath or someone else.