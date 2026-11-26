Rhythma Kaul is the national health editor of the Hindustan Times. She has been reporting on public health, medicine, and medical research, with a particular focus on how government decisions and health system reforms shape people’s lives. Rhythma has over 25 years of journalistic experience. She joined Hindustan Times in 2008, and has since covered everything from pandemics and infectious diseases to cutting‑edge medical research and climate‑related health challenges. Her stories routinely track the work of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, department of pharmaceuticals, and key national health programmes, making complex medical science and policy accessible to a wide audience. One of her prominent news breaks has been the 2012 Baby Falak case: A two-year-old brutally battered baby girl was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi with severe head injuries, multiple fractures, human bite marks, and burns. The police investigation revealed this to be a case of multi-state human-trafficking racket. She was profiled by The Wall Street Journal for breaking this story. Rhythma holds a Master’s degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Prior to Hindustan Times, she worked with the India Today Group. Rhythma can be contacted at rhythma.kaul@hindustantimes.com. Her X handle is @RamblingBrook.
CDSCO flagged 324 drugs ‘NSQ’ in October: Report
An October surveillance exercise by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has flagged 324 drugs as not of standard quality (NSQ) and one drug as spurious, a report released on Wednesday by the drug regulator said
An October surveillance exercise by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has flagged 324 drugs as not of standard quality (NSQ) and one drug as spurious, a report released on Wednesday by the drug regulator said.
Out of the failed samples, 37 were tested in central drug laboratories and 287 flagged after tests at laboratories in various states. The alert said Assam’s state licensing authority flagged one sample as spurious. The drug was allegedly manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers under a brand name owned by another company.
“The matter is currently under investigation, and action will be taken as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules, according to the regulatory authority,” the report said.
Among the drugs flagged NSQ in October were pregabalin capsules IP 300 mg, an anti-anxiety drug manufactured by Signature Phytochemical Industries; oxytocin injection IP, used to induce labour, manufactured by Bio Medica Laboratories Limited; and albendazole tablets IP 400 mg, a deworming medicine manufactured by Ultra Drugs Private Limited.
The report said the pregabalin sample failed prescribed tests for uniformity of weight and pregabalin dosage requirements. The oxytocin sample did not meet the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) 2022 requirement for sterility, while the “albendazole sample failed the dissolution test”.
Drugs controller general of India Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi had earlier said CDSCO was taking measures to substantially reduce the proportion of less efficacious medicines. He noted that around 1.5% of the total drug samples tested in recent surveys were found to be less efficacious.
NSQ drugs are medicines that fail to meet prescribed quality standards or specifications, including those relating to labelling, dissolution, weight uniformity and sterility. Other defective products may be classified as adulterated or spurious drugs, which can potentially cause serious adverse reactions and even death.
CDSCO publishes the list of NSQ and spurious drugs on its portal every month as part of routine regulatory surveillance. It clarified that a drug is classified as NSQ when a particular sample fails to meet one or more specified quality parameters, and that findings apply only to the specific batch tested by the government laboratory and should not raise concerns about other batches or drug products available in the market.