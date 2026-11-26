An October surveillance exercise by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has flagged 324 drugs as not of standard quality (NSQ) and one drug as spurious, a report released on Wednesday by the drug regulator said. India News

Out of the failed samples, 37 were tested in central drug laboratories and 287 flagged after tests at laboratories in various states. The alert said Assam’s state licensing authority flagged one sample as spurious. The drug was allegedly manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers under a brand name owned by another company.

“The matter is currently under investigation, and action will be taken as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules, according to the regulatory authority,” the report said.

Among the drugs flagged NSQ in October were pregabalin capsules IP 300 mg, an anti-anxiety drug manufactured by Signature Phytochemical Industries; oxytocin injection IP, used to induce labour, manufactured by Bio Medica Laboratories Limited; and albendazole tablets IP 400 mg, a deworming medicine manufactured by Ultra Drugs Private Limited.

The report said the pregabalin sample failed prescribed tests for uniformity of weight and pregabalin dosage requirements. The oxytocin sample did not meet the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) 2022 requirement for sterility, while the “albendazole sample failed the dissolution test”.

Drugs controller general of India Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi had earlier said CDSCO was taking measures to substantially reduce the proportion of less efficacious medicines. He noted that around 1.5% of the total drug samples tested in recent surveys were found to be less efficacious.

NSQ drugs are medicines that fail to meet prescribed quality standards or specifications, including those relating to labelling, dissolution, weight uniformity and sterility. Other defective products may be classified as adulterated or spurious drugs, which can potentially cause serious adverse reactions and even death.

CDSCO publishes the list of NSQ and spurious drugs on its portal every month as part of routine regulatory surveillance. It clarified that a drug is classified as NSQ when a particular sample fails to meet one or more specified quality parameters, and that findings apply only to the specific batch tested by the government laboratory and should not raise concerns about other batches or drug products available in the market.