Supreme Court refuses to enforce settlement The Supreme Court has refused to enforce a settlement under which a woman was to receive ₹9.25 lakh from a man against whom she had initiated criminal proceedings alleging sexual exploitation on the promise of marriage, observing that courts cannot become instruments of coercion, extortion and illegal enrichment. The bench granted divorce to the parties, thereby obviating the need for further proceedings before the family court. (File photo) more

The court also granted divorce to the estranged couple by invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, citing an irretrievable breakdown of their marriage.

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran agreed with the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s finding that the criminal proceedings appeared to have been initiated and continued in a manner that exerted undue pressure on the man, eventually leading to a financial settlement. While the bench deleted the high court’s direction imposing an exemplary cost of ₹5 lakh on the woman, it cautioned her in the strongest terms against indulging in such activities in future.

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“We are perfectly in agreement with the High Court that such nefarious practices undermining the judicial system has to be deprecated in the strongest of terms… Insofar as the settlement is concerned, we confirm the order of the High Court which made it unenforceable against the party respondent,” stated the bench in its order released on Monday.

Background to the case and settlement The case arose from an FIR registered in January 2024, in which the 31-year-old woman alleged that the man had approached her when she was attending to her brother, who was admitted to a hospital. Offering assistance, he allegedly became intimate with her and had sexual intercourse on the promise of marriage, which she said she willingly agreed to believing his assurance. She further alleged that his parents had met her and a ceremony of sorts had been conducted before he eventually abandoned her.

The parties subsequently arrived at a settlement under which the man agreed to pay ₹9.25 lakh to the woman, of which ₹4.5 lakh had already been paid. Proceedings under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, which provides for divorce by mutual consent, were also initiated.

High court findings on the proceedings However, the high court took a stern view of the circumstances in which the criminal case and the subsequent settlement had unfolded. It found that the allegations, viewed against the woman’s maturity and awareness of her conduct, prima facie disclosed a mala fide attempt to set the criminal justice machinery in motion.

The high court held that courts should not become instruments of undue pressure, resulting in extortion by one party and illegal enrichment of another. It consequently set aside the settlement and made the unpaid amount unenforceable. It also directed that the mutual consent divorce proceedings should continue, warning that if the woman withdrew her consent before the family court, appropriate proceedings for perjury could follow. Additionally, it imposed costs of ₹5 lakh on her, to be divided between two organisations working for women’s welfare and poor patients.

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Supreme Court confirms ruling and grants divorce The Supreme Court endorsed the high court’s reasoning, observing that such nefarious practices undermining the judicial system must be deprecated in the strongest terms. It also refused to restore the financial settlement, confirming the high court’s direction that it would remain unenforceable against the man.

The top court further brought the matrimonial dispute to a close by exercising its powers under Article 142, which enables it to pass orders necessary to do complete justice. Finding that the marriage had irretrievably broken down, the bench granted divorce to the parties, thereby obviating the need for further proceedings before the family court.