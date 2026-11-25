Government extends free travel for Chakra series gallantry awardees in all trains including Vande Bharat
The Army said the Railways and Defence ministries made the change without altering existing entitlements, calling it a “shared commitment” to honour valour.
Published on: Nov 25, 2026, 21:26:23 IST
PTI
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The government has extended the complimentary train travel facility for recipients of Chakra series gallantry awards to all trains, including Vande Bharat, without changing their existing entitlements, officials said on Wednesday.
The Army shared the update in a post on X.
"Honouring valour, in a significant welfare initiative, the Ministry of Railways, in consultation with the Ministry of Defence, has enhanced the complimentary train travel facility for Chakra Series Awardees," it said.
"The facility now extends to all trains, including Vande Bharat, without any change in their existing entitlements," it added.
The initiative reflects a "shared commitment" to honouring the courage, sacrifice and service of the country's "yoddhas" and recognising their invaluable contribution to the nation, the Army said.
The first three gallantry awards instituted by the government after Independence were the Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra. They were instituted on January 26, 1950, with retrospective effect from August 15, 1947, according to the official website of gallantry awards.
Subsequently, three other gallantry awards were instituted.
The order of precedence of the six awards is Param Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.
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