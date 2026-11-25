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Gukesh vs Sindarov, World Chess Championship, Game 2: Follow live updates

The battle for the world title moves into Game 2, with D Gukesh set to have the white pieces against Javokhir Sindarov tonight. After a draw in the opening game, the defending champion will get his first chance to play with white in the 14-game contest. Gukesh was made to work hard in the first game, having opted for the Berlin Defence with black against Sindarov's Ruy Lopez. The Uzbek had a slight advantage in the middle game and also tried to unsettle the Indian with a pawn sacrifice, but Gukesh found his way out of trouble despite being pressed for time. The two eventually agreed to a draw after repeating the same position five times. There is plenty to look forward to in the second game, with Gukesh now having the first-move advantage. ...Read More

The two eventually agreed to a draw after repeating the same position five times. There is plenty to look forward to in the second game, with Gukesh now having the first-move advantage.