Gukesh vs Sindarov Live updates, World Chess Championship, Game 2: Defending champion gets first white game
World Chess Championship, Game 2 Live Updates: Gukesh will now have the chance to take the initiative with white, while Sindarov will look to make life difficult for the defending champion once again.
The battle for the world title moves into Game 2, with D Gukesh set to have the white pieces against Javokhir Sindarov tonight. After a draw in the opening game, the defending champion will get his first chance to play with white in the 14-game contest. Gukesh was made to work hard in the first game, having opted for the Berlin Defence with black against Sindarov's Ruy Lopez. The Uzbek had a slight advantage in the middle game and also tried to unsettle the Indian with a pawn sacrifice, but Gukesh found his way out of trouble despite being pressed for time....Read More
The two eventually agreed to a draw after repeating the same position five times. There is plenty to look forward to in the second game, with Gukesh now having the first-move advantage.
Can Gukesh spring a surprise?
Berlin but sharp
After 17 moves in Game 1, Gukesh was already 50 minutes behind Sindarov. There was some talk of time trouble in the comms but later in the press conference, Gukesh said: “I thought I was always under control, and when I got into time trouble, I already thought about the next moves I was going to make, and then it was easy to make those moves.”
Friends – and seconds
In a World Championship match that can consume almost every waking thought for three weeks, there is perhaps something to be said for having people around with whom one doesn’t necessarily have to talk lines and variations with.
Time for Game 2
Game 1 was just an appetiser and, if nothing else, the poise displayed by Gukesh and Sindarov sets up the match well. There was no sign of nerves and both players managed to find the right sequence of moves when needed. This augurs well for Game 2. Expect a little more adventure from the players today.