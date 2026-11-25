Indian stock markets opened sharply higher on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex rising 1,426.44 points, or 1.73%, to 83,862.43. The NSE Nifty 50 opened at 25,739.15, up 389.50 points or 1.54%, as foreign investor inflows and easing crude oil prices supported market sentiment. Foreign investors continued to buy Indian equities, providing support to the domestic market. (Reuters/File) more

The positive opening came after a sharp sell-off on Monday, when the benchmark indices fell 1.8% amid broad-based profit-taking following a four-week winning streak. Markets were closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

Foreign investors continued to buy Indian equities, providing support to the domestic market. They net bought shares worth ₹56.73 billion ($610.59 million) on Monday, according to provisional data.

Foreign investors have pumped a record $14.28 billion into Indian equities so far in November, as money rotated away from global artificial intelligence stocks, Reuters reported.

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Crude oil prices also supported market sentiment. Brent crude futures fell 0.7% to $90.8 per barrel amid rising supply and expectations of a market surplus. Oil prices have declined around 23% so far in November.

Markets rebound after Monday's sell-off The positive opening came after a sharp sell-off on Monday, when the benchmark indices fell around 1.7% amid broad-based profit-taking following a four-week winning streak. Markets were closed on Tuesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The Nifty 50 fell 1.75% to 25,349.65 on Monday, its steepest fall since July 8. The Sensex dropped 1.77% to 82,435.99, wiping ₹5.17 trillion off the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms.

In contrast to gains in India, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell about 2% on Wednesday as fresh US tariff risks hit sentiment and a tech-led rally fizzled. Chip-heavy markets in the region bore the brunt of the sell-off.

Earlier, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 5.06% and South Korea’s Kospi fell 3.78%, while Taiwan’s Taiex rose 2.16%.

(With inputs from agencies)