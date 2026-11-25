New Delhi, A decade after her much loved show "Parks and Recreation" ended, actor-host Amy Poehler is back on the small screen with another workplace comedy "Dig", a drama set on an archaeological site in Greece that gave her a chance to explore how women, at every age, are constantly forced to figure things out. Wanted to explore intergenerational friendships in 'Dig': Amy Poehler more

In a complete reversal of the ever enthusiastic go-getter Leslie Knope of "Parks and Recreation", in "Dig" Poehler plays Elise, a cynical senior archeologist, who is hitting the proverbial glass ceiling at her job because of her boss Neville , who keeps delaying his retirement every year.

"I think what we wanted to do was show women at different ages, 19, 29, 39, 49. And basically how at each stage, we have to figure out who we are and what we want to do with our lives," Poehler told PTI in a virtual interview from Los Angeles.

The actor said her character has been working with Laurie's professor for 25 years and realises that like a lot of boomers , he's probably never going to give up his job.

"She's hitting the ceiling with him, 'Like, have I given too much of myself?' It's one of the things that women my age understand, which is that a lot of times we're at a place where we've given a lot of time and attention to other people. And we're wondering, 'Was it all worth it?' It's hard not to look back at younger versions of ourselves and either romanticise it or be pretty critical of those people too. So that's the bigger theme in the comedy," Poehler added.

The actor, 55, said the idea to set the show in the world of archaeology seemed exciting as the digs that happen on these sites are filled with people who take the job very seriously and then those who are just there to have fun for the summer.

"It's just a good place for characters and laughs, and really great parts for women," she added.

Poehler said their primary goal with the show was to "be funny".

"We really want people to enjoy Greece and the mystery of the show and just kind of want to get to the next episode and be entertained. And we also wanted to have fun with the idea of intergenerational friendships and what they can do for you," she said.

Based on Kate Myers' novel, "Excavations", "Dig" reunites Poehler with her "Parks and Recreation" producer Michael Schur. They both are co-creators on the show.

The actor said her aim, while adapting a book, is to just get away from it.

"The book is kind of a jumping off point, but you really have to create your own stories and characters and you have to know that if you have a season two, three or four that they can live on and not depend heavily on the book .

"We took some license in terms of where the characters went. Like for example, if we do another season, we'll probably go somewhere new and dig somewhere else. That's the dream," she said.

Why not come to India for the next season?

"I would love to, I have never been to India and I would absolutely love to go," Poehler said. ​

The first season of the show, also starring Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas, Fina Strazza, and Jon Pointing, is streaming on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

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