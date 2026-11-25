Directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal is India’s official submission for the Oscars. Meanwhile, filmmaker Theja Rio’s Angh secured its place in the race after winning the Platform Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

According to the list released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, the two films are among 104 titles eligible for consideration in the category at the 2027 Oscars .

Marathi film Gondhal and Nagaland-set drama Angh have entered the race for the 99th Academy Awards , bringing two Indian films into consideration in the International Feature Film category.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, 100 films were submitted by individual countries and territories, while four others qualified through awards at major international film festivals.

Apart from Angh, the festival award qualifiers include Midday Meal, which won the Busan Award for Best Film at the Busan International Film Festival, Shame and Money, which won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize for Dramatic Film at the Sundance Film Festival, and Yellow Letters, which won the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Other films in the International Feature Film category include Japan’s All of a Sudden, Nepal’s Elephants in the Fog, Poland’s Fatherland, Romania’s Fjord, Spain’s La Bola Negra, France’s Minotaur, South Korea’s Possible Love, the United Kingdom’s Rehearsals for a Revolution and Pakistan’s Hanging by a Wire.

Two more steps till an Oscar nomination With their inclusion in the eligibility list, both Gondhal and Angh can now compete in the preliminary round of voting. The Academy will later announce the shortlist, followed by the final nominations.

As per the Academy’s rules, an International Feature Film must be a feature-length film produced outside the United States, with most of its dialogue in a language other than English. Members of the Academy from all branches can take part in the preliminary voting, provided they meet the minimum viewing requirements.