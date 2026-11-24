Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Vir Das calls Emmy Award loss ‘unfortunate’ after attending ceremony while jet-lagged
Comedian Vir Das was nominated for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume but lost to Argentina’s División Palermo – Season 2.
Comedian Vir Das attended the 2026 International Emmy Awards on Tuesday, as his Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, was nominated in the Comedy (Best Comedy Series) category. However, he lost to Argentina’s División Palermo – Season 2. In his first post since the awards were announced, the actor called the loss ‘unfortunate’ but said he was proud to introduce a new designer.
(Also Read: No win for India at International Emmy Awards 2026 as Vir Das, Real Kashmir Football Club lose out on top honours)
Vir Das on Emmy Awards loss
In his first post since the Emmy Awards, Vir acknowledged the loss, writing, “Hey folks. Was not fortunate enough to win an Emmy with year. But was super proud to launch a new designer into the world. When big things happen for me, given no one has any fashion expectations from me :-) I find a newcomer, pay them, and platform them.”
Deep Dive
He also introduced the designer who made his clothes, adding, “Meet Mohika Dhawan from Lucknow. In her words: "Sketched a contemporary menswear look bringing Lucknow’s signature Chikankari to a modern red-carpet silhouette. Because Chikankari deserves a red-carpet moment too! 12 karigars brought the look to life, with 8 of them putting in 120 hours of embroidery over just 3 days.”
Vir posted pictures showing off the outfit he wore to the Emmys. Before the ceremony, he had also posted a picture from the red carpet, writing, “International Emmys day one. Jet lag max. @iemmys #FoolVolume.”
India’s loss at Emmy Awards 2026
There were two Indian entries competing for international recognition at this year's Emmys, but both lost. Vir won his first International Emmy in 2023 for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. He shared the award in the Comedy category with the third season of the British sitcom Derry Girls. He had hoped to win this year too, but lost to División Palermo.
SonyLIV’s Real Kashmir Football Club was also competing in the Drama Series category. The show was nominated alongside the UK’s A Thousand Blows, France’s Carême and Argentina’s Menem, but lost the award to Carême. This year, actor Vijay Sethupathi was one of the presenters at the annual gala and he made a stylish appearance on the red carpet in a black tailored suit. He presented the award for TV Movie/Mini-Series to the UK’s Prisoner 951.
Vir debuted as a director this year with the comedy spy film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which he co-produced with Aamir Khan. Kavi Shastri was his co-director on the film, which also starred Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade. It received a lukewarm response.
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